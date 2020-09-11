Liberty rally to beat Lee's Summit North on late-game FG

LIBERTY — Liberty football recovered from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Lee's Summit North 38-35 after a 48-yard field goal by senior Alek Rottjakob with just over a minute to play.
Liberty senior quarterback Luke Smith got the Blue Jays on the board early and often with 153 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half. Smith finished with 390 and five passing touchdowns in the game.
Junior running back Wentric Williams III did a bulk of the running with 161 yards and two total touchdowns, but junior wide receiver Caden Dennis grabbed the first rushing score on a 42-yarder to go along with his two receiving touchdowns.
It wasn’t enough to pull away as Lee's Summit North quarterback Tre Baker had two of his three passing touchdowns in the first half. Mustangs running back Elijah Mozee got the scoring started for his team with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
LSN owned the third quarter as Edger Hundley picked up a 6-yard rushing touchdown shortly after half and Baker scored his third passing touchdown with a 11-yard reception score for Logan Muckey.
The Blue Jays took over from there as Smith found Williams for a 11-yard receiving touchdown of his own. Williams, who finished with 161 yards on the ground, followed up with a 28-yard score with just under seven minutes remaining to tie the game.
After a stop by the Liberty defense, Williams picked up a 19-yard run to put the Blue Jays in field goal range for the game winner.
