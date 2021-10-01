LIBERTY — Offense and more offense was the story of Liberty’s 59-30 win over Rock Bridge on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Blue Jays and Bruins combined for 997 yards of total offense. The rushing game and passing attack was in full force for Liberty as they earned 396 yards through the air and 250 yards on the ground for a grand total of 646 total yards.
Head Coach Chad Frigon kept using the same package over and over again as the Bruins could not stop the relentless offense. He used a RPO style offense that was dictated at the line by quarterback Tyler Lininger. He either had the option to run the ball with Wentric Williams III or go for the short pass to Caden Dennis.
Both options worked to perfection for Liberty as Lininger finished the night 14-18 for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those passing touchdowns went toward Dennis who hauled in four catches for an astounding 164 yards while Williams balanced the offense with a cool 219 yards on 21 carries adding three touchdowns himself.
“He [Lininger] was able to put us into some good situations,” Frigon said. “Four of those offense lineman are returners. Big strong kids that understand what we are doing.”
The Bruins were down 28-0 early in the game, but clawed their way back. Down 35-17 at halftime, they needed a score to start the third quarter and they got it. The Bruins used a long throw down their sideline for 66 yards to cut the Blue Jays lead to 12.
The next kick off had Dennis written all over it. The blocking was perfect and his vision was even better as the wide receiver took the kick off 99 yards for the touchdown.
“I don’t think anyone is stopping me one-on-one personally,” Dennis said. “Any time that I get my number called, I think it’s going to the house.”
Not only did Dennis go to the ‘house’ a couple of times so did his teammate Williams.
Williams looked strong throughout the game bouncing runs to the outside and following his blockers. It was his run in the third quarter for 70 yards that highlighted his night. The blocking on the outside by his wide receivers was outstanding as he was away for the score.
“When I get into the secondary, my receivers know if their guy goes in, I’ll go outside,” Williams said. “Need a win on Homecoming, that’s the goal.”
The defense for the Blue Jays played well too. The Bruins used a read option style offense to exploit the Blue Jays defensive lineman. They played really well and contained their mobile quarterback according to Frigon.
“They [defensive ends] played pretty well,” Frigon said. “Even though they weren't always able to always contain him [opposing QB], we were able to get them out of their game plan.”
The Blue Jays move to 4-2 on the season and will face off against Park Hill away from home next Friday, Oct. 8.
