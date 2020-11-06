Liberty survives 31-28 OT thriller against Blue Springs

LIBERTY — Liberty football scored a last minute touchdown to force overtime before senior kicker Alek Rottjakob hit a 38-yard field goal to give the Blue Jays a 31-28 win over Blue Springs Friday, Nov. 6, at Liberty High School.
Liberty senior running back Wentric Williams III, who returned from injury after missing the last three and a half games, scored the game-tying touchdown on a 22-yard run with just 49 seconds left in regulation.
Williams scored another rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but he was held to 91 yards and just 3 yards per carry on the night. It looked like it might be enough early on thanks to a 92-yard kick return touchdown by junior Caden Dennis to open up the game.
Blue Springs would rally back with two scores of their own in less than 4 minutes late in the first quarter. DeAndre Thomas got the Wildcats on the board with a 41-yard rushing touchdown.
Blue Jays senior quarterback Luke Smith threw an interception to Kevin Roberson on the next drive, setting up Blue Springs on the Liberty 27-yard line. Wildcats quarterback Patrick Maloney found Xavier Loyd for a 25-yard strike before Lamana Tapusoa ultimately scored from a 1-yard out.
Smith recovered from his early turnover as he found Caleb Cahill for a 9-yard touchdown reception for the only scoring drive for either team in the second quarter.
Blue Springs came out firing in the second half as the team scored 14 unanswered points. Maloney threw touchdowns on both scoring plays, first a 56-yard bomb to Isaac Harkness to open up the third quarter and then a 15-yard pass to Carson Willich halfway through the fourth quarter.
The Blue Jays looked to be in trouble when the offense was shut down in the red zone for a turnover on downs with just 1:47 left in the game. The Wildcats tried to run out the clock, but Liberty punched the ball loose on a Patrick Maloney run and Cahill recovered the ball on the Blue Springs 22-yard line.
Williams wasted no time as he found his way to the end zone on the next play.
The Wildcats were not able to move the ball on the opening possession of overtime before missing a 38-yard field goal attempt. The Blue Jays found themselves in the same spot on their possession, but Rottjakob followed through on the kick to give them the win.
Liberty will host Liberty North in the district finals Friday, Nov. 13, at Liberty High School. The Eagles beat Rock Bridge 44-0 to advance. The Blue Jays won the first matchup with the Eagles 32-21 in the second week of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.