LIBERTY — Head Coach Chad Frigon loves getting the ball on the outside to his playmakers, especially when his playmakers are two NCAA Division I-bound athletes. The Blue Jays begin a new season looking to improve from last year’s squad that strung together solid victories.

Victories for this season will be shaped by the efficiency of wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze and running back Anthony Wenson. Northwestern-commit Ahumaraeze and Air Force-commit Wenson will try their hardest to finish better than last year’s 7-4 record, where they ended the season in a loss to rival Liberty North.

