LIBERTY — Head Coach Chad Frigon loves getting the ball on the outside to his playmakers, especially when his playmakers are two NCAA Division I-bound athletes. The Blue Jays begin a new season looking to improve from last year’s squad that strung together solid victories.
Victories for this season will be shaped by the efficiency of wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze and running back Anthony Wenson. Northwestern-commit Ahumaraeze and Air Force-commit Wenson will try their hardest to finish better than last year’s 7-4 record, where they ended the season in a loss to rival Liberty North.
“Everyone is working hard and trying to execute plays while being explosive,” Ahumaraeze said. “We are out here to work hard and everyone is excited for the season.”
Frigon explained how the offensive look may shift with the addition of new starting quarterback Christian Kuchta. The junior signal caller has looked strong in the preseason along with a solid outing at the jamboree that featured Smithville, Harrisonville and Blue Springs South on Friday, Aug. 19.
“Christian was our two last year so he got a lot of reps, which has really helped,” Frigon said. “He’s a really good athlete and leader. He brings another dimension to our game — duel-threat quality — and we are excited to add that to our game.”
The defense looks strong for the Blue Jays in the preseason, Frigon explained. A bright spot has come from the linebacking unit, where senior Jack Carbajal loves to play. He said the attitude of the defense has been met with hard work and focus on doing the little things.
“Experience, we have nine returning guys on the defense,” Carbajal said. “That is a lot of dudes that have had reps in games. They know what to expect, which is a lot different than bringing in young guys who haven’t had that varsity experience.”
During the jamboree, the Blue Jays picked up many of their assignments during the blocking scheme, which allowed Kuchta to air the ball out to his athletic wide receivers.
On the defensive end, Liberty allowed very few big plays, which kept the opposing teams guessing the entire afternoon.
“The biggest thing that I was looking for today was execution and how we executed our plays against some good teams,” Frigon said. “That is what we wanted to see, that our guys come out and be able to do that without preparing for the opponent.”
Liberty will open the season on the road against Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Aug. 26.
For the Blue Jays to be successful this season, it is pretty simple according to Ahumaraeze.
“Everyone having the right attitude, being disciplined, running to the ball and everyone doing their jobs is what is going to get us far this year,” Ahumaraeze said.
