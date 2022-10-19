LEE’S SUMMIT — Dominic Revels stole the show for the Blue Jays on Friday, Oct. 14. Liberty defeated Lee’s Summit 48-28 to snap a two-game losing streak as they head toward the end of the regular season. The Blue Jays running attack was incredible once again as they rushed for 451 yards en route to their fourth win of the season.
Liberty (4-4) opened the scoring in the first quarter through an Eli Ozick field goal from 23 yards away. On their next possession, Revels ran for 45 yards for the touchdown. In the second quarter, Revels had a 57-yard rushing touchdown and a short 7-yard score for a touchdown. The Blue Jays led 24-14 at halftime thanks to Revel’s three rushing touchdowns. Head coach Chad Frigon was very complimentary of his running back.
“They were really trying to stop the run with Anthony and were double teaming Ahumaraeze,” Frigon said. “Revels was a factor the entire game; it was a great night for him and it really helped the rest of our offense out.”
Revels finished with 115 yards on the ground as he carried the ball six times and had three touchdowns. Not only did Revels have a big game, so did Anthony Wenson. The senior running back rushed for 299 yards on 35 carries and had two touchdowns in the game, both in the fourth quarter to push the Blue Jays over the top of the Tigers.
Wenson has had an incredible year from long runs to multiple touchdowns per game. He hasn’t stopped playing hard for Liberty, if anything, he has gotten better. Frigon shared his thoughts on his star running back's progression from the beginning of the season to today.
“He has become more confident of a runner. He is understanding the blocking scheme and going to where the holes are opening up,” Frigon said. “That goes hand in hand with our new offensive lineman who are getting more comfortable, too.”
Liberty’s defense had a hard time slowing down Lee’s Summit especially in the second quarter as the Tigers scored three touchdowns in quick succession. Lee’s Summit (4-4) accumulated 422 total yards of offense. They passed the ball for 295 yards and rushed for 127 yards. Their downfall was Liberty’s ability to force turnovers, Liberty picked off the Tigers twice in the victory.
“They have a few good receivers and a good quarterback and they were able to put some drives together,” Frigon explained. “They scored on the last play before the half and they were getting the ball to start the second half. We executed a pooch kick into the wind and we recovered a scored it.”
The win over Lee’s Summit ended a streak of back-to-back losses against Staley and Lee’s Summit North. Liberty’s win proved that they can win with their back against the wall. Liberty never punted in the game as they went 8-for-13 on third down and 2-for-3 on fourth down.
The Blue Jays will bring this momentum into the final game of the regular season. Since 2015, Liberty has had a winning record in five of their last six seasons. They need a win against Blue Springs South (5-3) on Friday, Oct. 21 to get above .500 for the season.
“They have a new coach and a new staff. They run an up-tempo offense and they do a really good job of getting the ball to their playmakers,” Frigon said. “It is going to be a big challenge for our defense.”
