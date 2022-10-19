LEE’S SUMMIT — Dominic Revels stole the show for the Blue Jays on Friday, Oct. 14. Liberty defeated Lee’s Summit 48-28 to snap a two-game losing streak as they head toward the end of the regular season. The Blue Jays running attack was incredible once again as they rushed for 451 yards en route to their fourth win of the season.

Liberty (4-4) opened the scoring in the first quarter through an Eli Ozick field goal from 23 yards away. On their next possession, Revels ran for 45 yards for the touchdown. In the second quarter, Revels had a 57-yard rushing touchdown and a short 7-yard score for a touchdown. The Blue Jays led 24-14 at halftime thanks to Revel’s three rushing touchdowns. Head coach Chad Frigon was very complimentary of his running back.

