LIBERTY — Almost every team ends their season in a loss, some more early than they would have hoped. This sort of feeling happened to Liberty on Friday, Oct. 28. The Blue Jays lost to Blue Springs South 42-14 in the Class 6 District 4 Quarterfinals.
Liberty trailed 21-0 in the second quarter, but the Blue Jays responded with back-to-back touchdowns to cut the Jaguars lead to a possession. Anthony Wenson rushed for the opening touchdown for Liberty as he went into the end zone from 11 yards out.
Liberty’s second touchdown came midway through the third quarter as quarterback Kale Mortimer completed a nine-yard touchdown to Dominic Revels for the score. Blue Springs South would then score 21 unanswered points to secure the win and move on to the next round.
It’s the end of the season for the Blue Jays, a perfect time for reflection. Liberty finished the year with a 4-6 record, but they were much better than their record indicated. Two of their six losses came down to one possession. Liberty would then drop two other games to the best teams in the state, Liberty North and Lee’s Summit North.
“We did lose some close games with Staley and Ray-Pec and then we had three season-ending injuries,” head coach Chad Frigon said. “There’s no doubt that hurt us, but credit to the kids. I though they played really well and did their best.”
A couple key players for the Blue Jays will graduate this year. Star running back Wenson will move on to play football for the Air Force Academy. Wenson finished with 1,507 yards this year. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry and he led the team with 18 touchdowns — outrageous stats for the future college football player.
Senior wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze caught 25 passes this year for 291 yards. He was a big play threat as he averaged 11.6 yards per reception. He added one touchdown for the Blue Jays this year. Ahumaraeze has committed to playing football at Northwestern next year.
On the defensive side, Jack Carbajal will graduate. He was a key piece to the defense that allowed only 16 points per game in their four wins this season. Carbajal has a host of offers from the NCAA DII and NAIA levels, but he has yet to commit.
“The class of 2023 was a really close class. They stayed together and there really wasn’t a lot of drop-off from coming out their freshman year to now,” Frigon said. “I think their overall record was 22-12, had a conference championship and they did all of the things that we asked them.”
Liberty will be returning a couple key pieces next year as Frigon did play a lot of younger players this season. Many of their linemen come back next year.
With plenty of experience on the offensive and defensive line, Liberty should be able to make some plays in the tackle box next season.
Quarterback Christian Kuchta will return for his senior season after a strong year that was derailed due to an injury. One of his favorite targets, Dominic Revels will return next year too. He finished second on the team in receiving and rushing yards. He accounted for six total touchdowns this year.
“We return some offensive linemen that are experienced,” Frigon said. “We have to start with Kyler Craigg, our middle linebacker. He had an outstanding junior year. I am excited for what we have coming back.”
The end of the season is always a tough pill to swallow, but Frigon expressed his gratitude and thanks to his players for a hard-fought year.
A year filled with highs and lows, the group’s tenacity and will to win was evident each week.
“They were really resilient and they took what came along,” Frigon shared. “They came out and competed every Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.