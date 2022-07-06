LIBERTY — The Blue Jays recorded another football commit June 30. Wide receiver and running back Anthony Wenson shared on social media that he will be attending the United State Air Force Academy in 2023.
The outstanding football player and track athlete explained that the reason to commit so close to the Fourth of July was unintended, yet an amazing coincidence.
“No, not on purpose, but it was a cool thing,” Wenson said. “Obviously, these days like Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, they mean a lot more when you are thinking about going into the service.”
Wenson earned offers from nearby NAIA schools Mid-America Nazarene and Benedictine College. Along with those two, Navy and Army offered Wenson a scholarship for his football schools.
The decision to go the route of a service academy school was something Wenson thought of doing these past few years so he reached out to head coach Chad Frigon.
“I always thought Air Force would be the one out of the three that I would want to do because of the opportunities,” Wenson said. “When I got to Colorado Springs, it was just, ‘Wow. It is a beautiful place and there is so much to do there.’”
Frigon explained that there are a few things that are needed to succeed at an academy school. Wenson checks all of those boxes, according to the head football coach of the Blue Jays.
“Work ethic and character,” Frigon said. “He has the grades and the academic side also. It was a good fit from that standpoint. When he told them that he was interested in aeronautical engineering, that was when some things started to open up.”
This upcoming season, Wenson is looking forward to being one of the best return men in the state of Missouri. He earned first team all-state for top returner.
Along with those duties, he will take snaps at running back along with a few at the slot receiver position. Wenson was explosive coming off end-arounds and reverse plays, an important part of the Blue Jays’ offense.
“I will be working on a lot more running back drills. I want to put on some more pounds in the weight room along with carrying the ball a lot more,” Wenson said. “I’m excited for this year and I think it will be my best one yet.”
Family atmosphere is an important part of the Blue Jays’ success, which is often talked about by Frigon and the rest of the coaching staff. This family mentality was one of the main reasons for Wenson’s choice of schools during the recruitment process.
“The family atmosphere, which they call the Bolt Brotherhood, showed through the whole program,” Wenson explained. “I felt like that was the place that I wanted to play at and have the opportunity to serve my country.”
