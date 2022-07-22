LIBERTY — Keep the train moving along the tracks, that’s the idea when Andy Lierman took over as the new coach of Liberty North football. The defensive coordinator for the Eagles was announced as the new head coach in March.
The hiring of a figure familiar with Liberty North and the program was something that the football players wanted from the get-go. Lierman shared that when the job opened, the players reached out to athletic director Lane Green. They voiced their opinion that they wanted their new coach to be from the current staff.
“The support that those kids provided for us as a staff has been incredible and it has made the transition easy,” Lierman said. “It goes to show how much we truly invested in the kids and then they believed in what we do. The transition has been seamless.”
Lierman is replacing one of his mentors in Greg Jones who departed for a job with the University of Oregon football program. Jones is a man that Lierman chats with often, a man that he has learned so much from, but he emphasized that he is not going to be Jones; he is going to be himself.
“I am not trying to be him,” Lierman laughed. “I want to be myself which allowed us to work well with each other. He has been around forever and I joke that he is the godfather of Kansas City football. I am honored to take over after him.”
The new head coach of Liberty North explained that some of his best friends are still on the staff of the Eagles.
Lierman shared that this allows him to keep his staff accountable while his assistants keep him accountable for his own actions.
“We know that if we work together, which is what we have always done. This is not Andy Lierman’s football team,” he said. “Those guys are bought in to what is going on and they are invested. It is what makes us work together.”
The cohesion between the coaching staff is a sight to see. Many of them sharing laughs with each other, comfortable in their own skin knowing that their fellow coaches have their backs. It is infectious watching the group be together because they work hard for each and every person.
This affect of the coaching staff working for each other trickles down to the players who have shown their unselfish abilities in recent years, too.
Last season, Liberty North fell in the state championship to Christian Brothers Academy. No Liberty North player was alone after the loss, each teammate lifting one another up in support. A part of the culture that Lierman emphasizes, a part of the culture that is instilled in everyone through the program.
“This group is a family, this group is a team,” Lierman said. “You put us all together, 300 kids with 30 coaches and that’s over 300 families. There is this huge melting pot of people that you bring together and everybody is a part of it.”
The Eagles return many great players this season as the team looks to return to the state championship. With Sam Van Dyne at the quarterback position, the offense will be run with two offensive coordinators. Coach Lance Moore and coach Jared Haferbier will become co-coordinators this season.
Lierman will continue to take charge of the defense which will be headlined by Melvin Laster who won last year’s Buchanan Award for top defensive player in the Kansas City metro.
“What we built here is something that we want to last,” Lierman said. “We want to prove that we have built this to last and to do that we have to keep working. It is not a one-man job, it requires everybody.”
