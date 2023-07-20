Linhart named interim head coach for upcoming Jewell season

LIBERTY — The Cardinals will have a new head coach leading them out of the tunnel this fall. Neil Linhart is the new interim head coach for William Jewell. He was elevated from his post as the offensive coordinator this spring. He explained the transition has been seamless as the team preps for the next year.
“I had a chance to address the team after Coach announced that he was leaving and we had the guys out on the field the next day and everyone was there,” Linhart said. “We just jumped right in and the guys jumped in and they were all about it.”
Linhart replaces former head coach Mike McGlinchey, who departed William Jewell in April. It was announce that McGlinchey was joining the University of San Diego, who are a part of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. McGlinchey is the assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the Toreros.
McGlinchey was the head coach for the Cardinals for three seasons beginning in 2020. Last year, he led Jewell to a 2-9 record which included the team’s first win since 2019. The second win of the season came against Quincy University on the road, which was the first conference and road win for the Cardinals since 2018.
A majority of last year’s players are back this season including running back Keaundre McCollough, who was hurt for multiple games a year ago. McCollough along with defensive back Sean Mitchell and linebacker Adam Callahan have instrumental to the culture of the Cardinals since McGlinchey’s departure. These three players have continually checked in with Linhart to keep themselves and the team accountable which has transitioned into stronger practices this summer.
“This summer, the guys have been stopping by the office, which hasn’t always been the case. Meeting with the players and our leadership council has been important because we have been bouncing ideas back and forth,” Linhart said. “The players have really taken some huge strides there with growth and development of player leadership has been exciting to see.”
Quarterbacks C.J. Ward and Taylor Eggers return this season as the two split time. Ward was utilized more in the passing game while Eggers used his speed in the read option to keep opponents on their toes. Eggers led the team with five rushing touchdowns. Top wide receiver and team-voted 2022 offensive player of the year, Deldrionn Amos, will also be back for the Cardinals. Amos had the most receiving yards and touchdowns last year.
“We have played a lot of freshmen and freshmen in key roles. On the offensive line, we started two true freshmen and we are bringing back all five starting offensive linemen from last year,” Linhart said. “The defensive line is another spot where guys have two or three years under their belt.”
With Linhart’s elevation to interim head coach, Alex Kastens has stepped into the offensive coordinator role. Kastens will begin his second season with the Cardinals.
Last year, he was the offensive line and recruiting coordinator. He will mainstay his role as the head of recruiting for Jewell. Linhart explained that he intends to still call plays on the offensive end, but Kastens has been an important piece to developing game plans and philosophies during the offseason.
William Jewell opens their season against Fort Lewis College on Saturday, Sept. 2. This game provides a great opportunity for the Cardinals to start on the right foot as the Skyhawks have lost 28 straight games dating back to 2019.
