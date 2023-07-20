LIBERTY — The Cardinals will have a new head coach leading them out of the tunnel this fall. Neil Linhart is the new interim head coach for William Jewell. He was elevated from his post as the offensive coordinator this spring. He explained the transition has been seamless as the team preps for the next year.

“I had a chance to address the team after Coach announced that he was leaving and we had the guys out on the field the next day and everyone was there,” Linhart said. “We just jumped right in and the guys jumped in and they were all about it.”

Linhart named interim head coach for upcoming Jewell season

Williams Jewell’s Sean Mitchell has been an important piece for the Cardinals during the off season.

