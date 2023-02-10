The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 12. With a game of this magnitude, the four head coaches of Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney’s football programs discussed their thoughts on the big game.
The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 12.
With a game of this magnitude, the four head coaches of Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney’s football programs discussed their thoughts on the big game.
Here’s what Liberty’s Chad Frigon, Liberty North’s Andy Lierman, Smithville’s Jason Ambroson and Kearney’s Logan Minnick had to say about this year’s Super Bowl.
Is there a key to the game that could give the Chiefs or Eagles the edge?
Frigon: “The best edge that the Chiefs have is at quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes has shown that he can put the Chiefs in a position to win under about any circumstance.”
Lierman: “Chiefs’ offensive lines and their ability to protect the quarterback against one of the best pass rushes in the league.”
Ambroson: “Kansas City is a more well-rounded and balanced football team. I believe they have played a tougher schedule, and if competition breeds success, the Chiefs have a slight advantage.”
Minnick: “I think third and mediums for Philadelphia will be the key to the game.
If the Chiefs can prevent Jalen Hurts from moving the chains with his feet on these downs, I think they win.”
What will be the difference in Sunday’s game?
Frigon: “The difference Sunday will be the Chiefs’ experience. With the team being there three times in the last four years, they know what to expect and how to play under pressure. Only eight of the Eagles are left from their 2017 Super Bowl winning team.”
Lierman: “Chiefs’ defense must be able to stop the run.”
Ambroson: “The difference will always be turnovers and then efficiency on both offense and defense. Two good teams, it will come down to who makes mistakes and loses it, or who plays more efficiently.
Advantage to the Chiefs with a veteran coach and slightly veteran roster of key players.”
Minnick: “Chiefs not getting behind by two scores. Philadelphia can really hammer you with their run game if they have a solid lead.”
Do you have a final score prediction?
Frigon: “Chiefs 42-24 Eagles.”
Lierman: “Chiefs 31-28 Eagles.”
Ambroson: “I will not make a prediction or a score. I have one in my head, do not want to jinx anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.