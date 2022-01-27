KEARNEY — A familiar face returns to Kearney as the new head football coach. It was announced on Thursday, Jan. 27, that Logan Minnick will take over the Bulldog football program. The Kearney School District Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26, confirmed the hire.
Minnick has been Raytown’s head football coach for the past five years. Minnick succeeded at Raytown, where he finished his tenure with a record of 36-18 that included four winning seasons. Before his appointment with the Bluejays, Raytown suffered 28 straight years without a winning season. Minnick guided Raytown to two conference championships, three district championship appearances and a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2019.
A former assistant of the Bulldogs, Minnick was a part of the staff that helped the team to a state championship win in 2015. He also was an assistant coach at North Kansas City, Staley and Richmond prior to his stint as an assistant with Kearney.
“I am extremely excited and blessed to start my new journey as the head football coach at Kearney High School,” Minnick tweeted.
Minnick will also be a part of the teaching staff at the high school, where he will be a PE/weights teacher, head strength and conditioning coach and spring activities supervisor.
“We are very excited to have Coach Minnick rejoin Team Bulldogs at Kearney High School,” KSD Activities Director David Schwarzenbach said. “He will be a great teacher and mentor for our student-athletes, and I expect we’re going to see some real growth in the team.”
