KEARNEY — Pressure doesn’t intimidate new Kearney head football coach Logan Minnick, he welcomes it. The former Bulldog assistant was named the new head coach of football in January.
“There is pressure here, as a coach, as a competitor, you want that,” Minnick said. “The people here live and die football. For years and years, Kearney was at the top. The community has struggled a bit staying at 5-5.”
Minnick was a part of Greg Jones’ staff that won a state championship in 2015, but Minnick recognized he needed head coaching experience.
For the past five seasons, he rejuvenated the Raytown football team through hard work and dedication to the program.
It wasn’t an easy job for Minnick as he inherited a team that had 28 straight losing seasons. Under his tutelage, Raytown won two conference championships while earning three district title appearances and a trip to the state quarterfinals in 2019.
“We had a bunch of good football players down there, so that always helps,” Minnick laughed. “The best thing we did was getting the kids to show up. When I first got there, we put a big map of Raytown up. We put push pins to show which kids had rides and which ones didn’t.”
Minnick explained that once he understood the ride dynamic of his players, it was easier to welcome players to summer workouts or weight lifting. It wasn’t about the Raytown players not buying into the program, but some just needed a ride, which Minnick helped out with and the players could not stay away.
The turnaround for Raytown is an incredible achievement for Minnick, but it stems from a core philosophy that Minnick carries. His love of the game and love of his team. Football has been part of Minnick’s entire life. From suiting up for William Jewell in college to teaching young athletes as a coach.
“Football is a sport that goes beyond wins and losses. You can learn a lot of life lessons, it is the ultimate team game,” Minnick said. “It is a sport that you can learn lifelong lessons.”
This summer, workouts for Kearney have been well-attended as the team has added many young players to the roster that had not previously played which excites Minnick.
The head coach explained that he will be on the offensive side of things for the Bulldogs.
He shared that the team will be seeing some new things this season that hearkens back to past Kearney teams.
“We are going to go old-school, be very physical. We are going to run the football and play really good defense,” Minnick shared. “We are going to play as mistake free as possible.”
Last season, the Bulldogs finished the year with a record of 5-5 with close losses to Grain Valley and De Soto. Minnick explained that this job is a blessing that he has walked into because of the young players on the roster.
“We have a ton of returning starters. The record was 5-5, but they were in several of those games,” he said. “A couple plays here, a couple plays there, it’s a 7-3, 8-2 kind of year.”
With the football season creeping around the corner, Minnick will march along the sidelines of a team that he is very familiar with. Kearney is a team that he hopes to turnaround just like at Raytown, a team that he wants to restore glory.
“Every community member that has talked to me is expecting to win immediately,” Minnick smiled. “Anywhere in town, they know who the football coach is and they want to talk football. I expect to come in here and make an impact immediately.”
