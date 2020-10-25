MSHSAA releases state football brackets

With the regular season completed, Missouri State High School Activities Association officially released the state tournament brackets for football on Saturday.
Liberty (8-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 6 District 4 and will take on Blue Springs South (1-8) 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at Liberty High School. Liberty North (6-2) is the No. 2 seed and will host Hickman (2-6) the same night.
The crosstown rivals could end up facing each other in the district finals on Nov. 13.
Smithville earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 8 thanks its 33-7 victory of No. 2 seed Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 23. Both teams will receive a bye week. Smithville will play the winner of Savannah (4-3) vs. Lafayette (3-5) with the Warriors hosting the district semifinals 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Kearney (3-4) landed the No. 3 seed in C4D8 and will host Excelsior Springs (3-4) 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in the district semifinals at Kearney High School. The Bulldogs will play their first game in two weeks after facing a team-wide quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure.
Smithville and Kearney could ultimately play in the district finals, but the Bulldogs would need to flip the result of its last meeting with the Griffins in a possible district semifinals matchup. Kearney lost to Winnetonka 20-16 on Oct. 2 despite holding a 16-0 lead late in the third quarter.
For the full Class 6 bracket, visit mshsaa.org/Activities/DistrictWinners.aspx?alg=19&class=6&year=2020. For the full Class 4 bracket, visit mshsaa.org/Activities/DistrictWinners.aspx?alg=19&class=4&year=2020.
