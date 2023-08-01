Optimism around Jewell football despite preseason ranking

LEBANON, Illnois — The annual Great Lakes Valley Conference Football Kickoff was held on the campus of McKendree University on Friday, July 28. William Jewell was represented by interim head coach Neil Linhart, wide receiver Deldrionn Amos and defensive lineman Edd Becton.
The media day for the Cardinals consisted of the unveiling of the preseason ranking which were voted by the coaches in the conference. William Jewell was named last in the preseason ranking out of the eight teams in the conference. The ranking did not deter Linhart from providing a positive approach to his media obligations. He explained how dedicated the team has been during the transition from former head coach Mike McGlinchey, who left in the spring, to Linhart running the show.
“We have a number of guys returning on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Linhart said. “The offensive and defensive lines are where we have a lot of playing experience. The biggest impact comes from is the experience factor.”
Becton joined Linhart at the podium. The senior defensive lineman is in his second year with the Cardinals after transferring from Missouri State. Becton was named to the All-GLVC Second Team last year. Becton tied for first in tackles for a loss and finished fifth in total tackles on the Cardinals roster from a season ago.
The Cardinals return three of their top five tacklers to the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Adam Callahan, corner Sean Mitchell and Becton will be leading the defense. Carson Anderson, who ranked third in total tackles and led the team in sacks, graduated this spring and is playing his graduate football at Benedictine College. The Cardinals will also not have David Gysbers, who the team’s fourth best tackler. Gysbers transferred this spring to Missouri Valley College.
“We have been preparing for the season pretty hard. We have been putting in the extra work,” Becton said. “Our team is actually succeeding and completing the mission at the end.”
The offense returns many of the same faces from last year that had the fifth most passing yards in the conference. Linhart explained in the press conference that the team will be utilizing the same two quarterbacks from a year ago. CJ Ward will be used mainly on passing downs as he was the primary thrower of the ball. Taylor Eggers will be used as a rushing threat.
Ward threw for 1,346 yards last season and added nine passing touchdowns, but he needs to avoid the turnovers as he threw eight interceptions last year. Eggers passed just under 400 yards last year, but finished with six passing touchdowns as he was a huge threat in the red zone. Eggers also led the team with five rushing touchdowns.
These two quarterbacks will be throwing to Jewell’s biggest threat, Amos. The wide receiver led the team with 502 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Amos averaged 45.6 yards per game which ranked seventh in the GLVC.
“One of my big goals is being the number one receiver in the GLVC and being a leader to the freshmen coming in,” Amos said.
The Cardinals will open up their season against Fort Lewis College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
