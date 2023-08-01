LEBANON, Illnois — The annual Great Lakes Valley Conference Football Kickoff was held on the campus of McKendree University on Friday, July 28. William Jewell was represented by interim head coach Neil Linhart, wide receiver Deldrionn Amos and defensive lineman Edd Becton.

Optimism around Jewell football despite preseason ranking

William Jewell's Edd Becton, interim head coach Neil Linhart and Deldrionn Amos speak to the media during the Great Lakes Valley Conference Kickoff on Friday, July 28. 

The media day for the Cardinals consisted of the unveiling of the preseason ranking which were voted by the coaches in the conference. William Jewell was named last in the preseason ranking out of the eight teams in the conference. The ranking did not deter Linhart from providing a positive approach to his media obligations. He explained how dedicated the team has been during the transition from former head coach Mike McGlinchey, who left in the spring, to Linhart running the show.

Optimism around Jewell football despite preseason ranking

William Jewell's Edd Becton (55) makes a tackle against Colorado Mesa on Thursday, Sept. 1.  

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.