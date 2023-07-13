KEARNEY — The Bulldogs’ top player from 2022 has joined one of the top football programs in the nation. Tight end Zach Grace made the late flip from the University of Central Missouri to the University of Oregon in May.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and his relationship with coaches throughout the Kansas City metro area has not gone unnoticed. Lanning made a late reach out to Kearney head coach Logan Minnick to see if Grace was available. Through long discussions with his family, Grace made the difficult decision and decommitted from UCM.

