KEARNEY — The Bulldogs’ top player from 2022 has joined one of the top football programs in the nation. Tight end Zach Grace made the late flip from the University of Central Missouri to the University of Oregon in May.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and his relationship with coaches throughout the Kansas City metro area has not gone unnoticed. Lanning made a late reach out to Kearney head coach Logan Minnick to see if Grace was available. Through long discussions with his family, Grace made the difficult decision and decommitted from UCM.
“Coach Lanning’s relationship with Coach Minnick really played a factor,” Grace said. “I look around and it is amazing. It is everything that I have ever dreamed of.”
One of the big reasons for Grace joining the Ducks was family ties. His mother attended the University of Oregon and has had several other family members attend the school. Grace’s grandparents live nearby in Eugene and will be supporting him through this new chapter in his life, he shared.
Grace’s 2022 season was filled with achievements and touchdowns. The tight end finished with 16 rushing touchdowns and 383 rushing yards as he averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Grace also caught five touchdowns and had 11 receptions for 232 yards as he guided the Bulldogs to an 11-1 record.
Grace explained that he has some decision-making to do in the next few weeks. The decision to red-shirt or not looms for the Kearney standout, who was also a stand out thrower for the track and field team. Grace finished in second place in discus in this year’s Class 4 State Championship. The tight end shared that he has one goal this summer.
“My main goal right now is learning the playbook. As a new guy, I have been asking questions and trying to meet with the older guys,” Grace said.
