KEARNEY — Pirates are always more dangerous in uncharted waters.
The Kearney Bulldogs began the 2021 season in a unique position, facing an opponent with a game already under its belt. After connecting on an early field goal, the Bulldogs allowed 31 unanswered points, falling to Platte County High School 35-3, Friday, Sept. 3, in Platte County.
The Bulldogs (0-1) had their first game of the season canceled, a nondistrict contest against Fort Osage, last week due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We just didn’t execute. It comes down to we didn’t execute,” Kearney head coach Josh Gray said. “Being our first game — that is a good football team obviously — but we have to play better. We made some game one mistakes.”
Following a missed Platte County (1-1) field goal on the opening drive, Kearney senior quarterback Ian Acosta scrambled 35 yards to set up a 25-yard Braxton Breedlove field goal to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 midway through the first quarter.
After forcing the Pirates to punt on their next possession, Acosta was picked off from his team’s 29, resulting in an interception return for a score only seconds into the second period. The costly turnover was one of four for Kearney in the contest. The Bulldogs also fell victim to a slew of penalties, including a third quarter defensive series that saw two unsportsmanlike infractions and a pass interference that kept the Pirates offense on the field.
“At times we shot ourselves in the foot,” Gray said. “We moved the ball well at times, and at others we would have a penalty. Those are things you can’t do on a Friday night playing a team like Platte County, or any team for that matter.”
The Pirates pushed the score to 14-3 in the second quarter. Acosta pinned the home team at their own 1-yard line with a pooch punt, but Platte answered with a 99-yard aerial strike on first down.
“We got them pinned down,” Gray said. “I don’t know if that was a backbreaker because we responded later with some nice things. … That is one play.”
Platte added a TD with under a minute before the half to push the halftime score to 21-3.
The Pirates added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including another interception return.
“We work our tails off, and that just needs to carry over to the field,” Gray said. “The good thing is we have film from this football game. We will watch the film, learn from it and there will be a lot of growth from week one to week two. That is when you will see some improvements.”
Friday’s loss puts the Bulldogs at the bottom of the Suburban Blue Conference to begin the season. They host another conference foe, Smithville, Friday, Sept. 10.
“We have to come back next week, have a good week of practice, and be ready for Smithville,” Gray said.
