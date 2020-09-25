Platte County shuts down Warriors offense in 28-7 loss for Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Smithville football team never got going Friday, Sept. 25, as Platte County controlled the action throughout a 28-7 loss for the Warriors at Smithville High School.
Pirates quarterback Christopher Ruhnke scored four passing touchdowns, threw for 188 yards and ran for 49 more.
The Warriors kept the Pirates locked down for the first quarter, but Ruhnke threw two scores to Dayton Mitchell in the second. Mitchell took it in from 13 yards and 68 yards out.
Smithville tried to get back into the game after sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth drove his team down the field late in the half. Hedgecorth hit junior wide receiver Rhett Foster for a 16-yard receiving touchdown with under a minute in the second quarter.
But the Warriors were shutout in the second half. Ruhnke added to Platte County's lead with a 5-yard passing touchdown to Joey Schultz in the middle of the third quarter and he put the game out of reach by finding Mitchell again for a 6-yard receiving touchdown in the middle of the fourth.
Hedgecorth threw for 238 yards, but also had two interceptions. Junior running back Hayden Sigg finished with 50 yards and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry, which is down from his 7.8 yards through two games this season.
