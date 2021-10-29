Kearney (4-4) enters the Class 4 District 8 quarterfinals with a home game against Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 29. The Bulldogs and Griffins have already faced each other this season with Kearney winning 42-14 away from home.
The one-two punch of strong defense leading to efficient offense is exactly what the Bulldogs will be searching for against the Griffins. Kearney has given up less than 11 points in their four wins this year.
The defense led by senior Daryn Langford has accounted for 64 total tackles for the Bulldogs. He leads the team in this category and sacks. Langford has two total sacks to his name for the Kearney defense. Langford’s ability to seal the edge from the linebacker position has made opposing offenses lean toward the passing game against Kearney.
If that’s the case against Winnetonka, Joe Marshal will be waiting as one of the key defensive backs for the Bulldogs. Marshal leads the team with three interceptions including one against De Soto last week. His teammates, Drake Cole and Luke Noland, have also accounted for picking off opposing quarterbacks this year.
The offense for Kearney is spearheaded by running back KJ Smith who has the ability to juke defenders and take the rush to the outside for long gains. Smith has 149 carries to his name including 1,236 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has gone over 100 yards in six of Kearney’s eight games.
Handing the ball to Smith is sophomore quarterback Casey Rooney. Rooney has progressed well under center for the Bulldogs this season. Each game, the young quarterback has looked more and more confident including last week’s game against De Soto. Rooney threw efficiently for 225 yards on 15 completed passes and two touchdowns.
Kearney will take their strong defensive play and Smith’s rushing attack against Winnetonka in the District Quarterfinals at home on Friday, Oct. 29.
