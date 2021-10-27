BLUE SPRINGS — Liberty North won the final game of the regular season over Blue Springs South 27-0 on Friday, Oct. 22.
The Eagles started slow, scoring zero points in the first quarter with the first points for Liberty North coming in the second quarter. With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Sam Van Dyne found Justin Braden for the 20- yard touchdown pass which was the lone score for Liberty North that half.
Head coach Greg Jones shared that his team came out a little unfocused with some errors that is not common. The Jaguars came into the game against Liberty North winless on the season, regardless of the losses, they have been able to put up multiple points against teams this year.
“We had some mental mistakes,” Jones said. “The defense played really well that helped out. Then we were able to settle down, get into a rhythm and we were fine.”
Liberty North would escape in the second half scoring 20 points to put the game out of reach. Running back Cayden Arzola had 70 yards on the ground while Micah Jo Barnett had 54 yards and a touchdown.
“The guys responded after halftime and fixed the things that needed to be fixed,” Jones said. “For the defense, it was our first shutout on the year and it was awesome for them.”
The win for Liberty North gives them a 7-1 record as they enter the first round of the playoffs.
The Eagles will face Blue Springs at home on Friday, Oct. 29. If Jones would change his scheme for the playoffs, he responded pretty quickly.
“I’m going to dance with what got me there,” Jones said.
