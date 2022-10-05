Smithville Football

Smithville’s Andrew Hedgecorth threw three touchdowns in the week 6 victory over Raytown South on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors keep marching along as they picked up win No. 5 for Homecoming Friday, Sept. 30. Great offense coupled with better defense led to 49-0 smashing of Raytown South (2-4).

The Warriors (5-1) continue to improve the little things, resulting in fewer turnovers and penalties. Leading the way for Smithville against the Cardinals was running back Preston Rash, who rushed for 79 yards and had two touchdowns.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

