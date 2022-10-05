SMITHVILLE — The Warriors keep marching along as they picked up win No. 5 for Homecoming Friday, Sept. 30. Great offense coupled with better defense led to 49-0 smashing of Raytown South (2-4).
The Warriors (5-1) continue to improve the little things, resulting in fewer turnovers and penalties. Leading the way for Smithville against the Cardinals was running back Preston Rash, who rushed for 79 yards and had two touchdowns.
Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth threw for 193 yards on 12-of-18 passing. He had three touchdowns and one interception in the victory. He explained that the mentality of the team has changed since losing to Kearney earlier in the season. It has opened eyes and made the team focus harder at practice.
“We are having more fun,” he said. “We just need to come together as a team knowing that there is no second chance when the playoffs come around. If you lose, you are done, nothing is guaranteed.”
Hedgecorth has had a new crop of skill-position players to throw to and hand off to this season. Against Raytown South, Jet Coleman caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Max Mckenzie and Kaulen Mueller all received touchdowns in the passing game, too.
In the rush game, Rash led the team in yards, but Riley Brown and Jayden Bennett were able to get on the scoreboard with their own rushing touchdowns. One constant that has been with Hedgecorth for a long time is Caleb Donnell. The running back referred to as “Donny” has been playing with Hedgecorth for years.
“Me and Donny have been playing since we were 5 years old,” Hedgecorth said. “That partnership has been solid for a long time. The trust builds and the knowledge of what we’re doing is growing, too.”
The defense was everywhere for the Warriors as they won the turnover battle 5-1.
Jackson Cendroski had five total tackles to lead the team. Dawson Strickland had a sack that was the only one of the game.
Sam Wornson recovered two fumbles while Tristan Henshaw recovered a fumble as well. In the pass defense, Jake Shaffer and Ben Murawski picked off the opposing quarterback for the Warriors.
Smithville allowed only 166 yards of total offense against Raytown South. The Warriors defense was stingy, especially on fourth down as they stopped the Cardinals on all three fourth-down attempts.
The Warriors go on the road in next week’s game against Winnetonka (0-6). Smithville will try to avoid the upset as they keep their focus on one game, one play at a time.
“We have realized that we are not invincible,” Hedgecorth said. “The coaches have pointed out some things that we need to fix. We have to fix those things if we want to go where we want to go.”
