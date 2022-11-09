SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are known to play and work hard. With conditions less that ideal, they showed their true colors on Friday, Nov. 4. Mother Nature brought cold temperatures and constant rain throughout the game, but the Warriors were determined to walk away with a win in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals over Van Horn. Through a strong rushing attack, the Warriors blanked Van Horn 32-0.
“I thought they were fired up to play and I thought we played really well in the first half,” head coach Jason Ambroson said. “Having to wait in the rain and the cold, seeing what would happen. For them to come out fired up and play really well in the first half was great.”
Smithville’s Caleb Donnell opened the scoring for the home team. He rushed in a 31-yard touchdown to give Smithville a 6-0 lead. The Warriors did not convert the two-point conversion to begin the game, but that did not stop Smithville.
In the second quarter, Smithville’s Andrew Hedgecorth rushed in the second touchdown of the game. This time it was from 7 yards away as he gave his team a 12-0 lead over the Falcons. With only a couple of minutes to go in the first half, Donnell scored another touchdown. His 9-yard scamper gave the Warriors a 20-0 lead.
“I think that we are pretty good football team and I think that we are a top-five team in the state of Missouri,” Ambroson said. “How we play from here on out will determine how that finishes.”
The second half provided only two touchdowns for the Warriors, but they were impressive ones. A blocked punt by Kevin Pylypczuk was picked up and returned into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sam Wornson snagged a fumble and returned 40 yards to the house to give Smithville the 32-0 lead.
“In the second half, we were bored. They were cold and they were bored,” Ambroson said. “They wanted to get it over with and move on. I thought they did a really good job and everybody knew what was on the horizon.”
Next up for Smithville is the Class 4 District 8 Championship game against Kearney. The Warriors’ lone loss on the season was against the Bulldogs in September. Kearney topped Smithville by one point in a classic game that saw two bitter rivals go toe to toe.
“If we are better than what we were last week, I am happy with that because that is all that I have asked of my kids,” Ambroson said. “You give me a great attitude, you bring your best effort and we get better every day then we are winning. If we do that and we are not good enough to win, we are still good. My guys are still my guys.”
Kearney will host the game on Friday, Nov. 11. The kick-off for a win-or-go-home matchup is 7 p.m.
