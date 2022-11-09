Smithville Football (copy)

Smithville’s Caleb Donnell rushes with the ball against Grandview on Friday, Oct. 21.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are known to play and work hard. With conditions less that ideal, they showed their true colors on Friday, Nov. 4. Mother Nature brought cold temperatures and constant rain throughout the game, but the Warriors were determined to walk away with a win in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals over Van Horn. Through a strong rushing attack, the Warriors blanked Van Horn 32-0.

“I thought they were fired up to play and I thought we played really well in the first half,” head coach Jason Ambroson said. “Having to wait in the rain and the cold, seeing what would happen. For them to come out fired up and play really well in the first half was great.”

