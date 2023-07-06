SMITHVILLE — Cory Wohlford was full of life and dedication to the sports and communities he loved. He passed May 10.
Wohlford was a mainstay on the Smithville football sidelines as an assistant coach for the past 35 years. With his headset on, Wohlford was in on the call for each play for the Warriors.
“We lost a great one ... . Rest in peace Coach Cory Wohlford, you’ve touched countless lives in our district/community. A great coach and mentor for our football program for three decades,” Smithville School District’s Athletic Department tweeted after his passing.
Wohlford graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1981 and was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track. He was a dominate figure when he graced the field for the Tigers.
Wohlford was an all-state defensive back and quarterback for the 1979 state championship team, which is the only football state title in school history.
“We’re all a little bit better people for knowing Cory,” Liberty North assistant football coach Jim Helton said via Twitter.
Post high school, Wohlford enrolled in William Jewell College in Liberty, where he played football and baseball for all four years. He also played basketball for one year with the Cardinals. Wohlford was a part of the 1981 Jewell football team that went undefeated in the regular season and won the Heart of America Athletic Conference. He was also on the 1983 baseball team that went to the NAIA World Series.
After joining the Smithville football coaching staff, Wohlford was an inspiration to the community, known for his hard work and determination. In a car accident as a 22-year old, Wohlford fractured his vertebra and injured his spinal cord, leaving him in a wheelchair. That didn’t stop him from continually making an impact on those around him through his warm smile and kind words. It also didn’t stop his love of sports and ability to coach.
