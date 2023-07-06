Cory Wohlford

Smithville’s Cory Wohlford leaves a lasting legacy of kindness and determination.

SMITHVILLE — Cory Wohlford was full of life and dedication to the sports and communities he loved. He passed May 10.

Wohlford was a mainstay on the Smithville football sidelines as an assistant coach for the past 35 years. With his headset on, Wohlford was in on the call for each play for the Warriors.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

