SMITHVILLE— Coming off last week’s bye, Smithville was hungry to win over their rival Kearney in the Class 4 District 8 semifinal matchup Friday, Nov. 5. The Warriors would get the better of the Bulldogs 45-8 on a brisk fall evening.
The Warriors opened the game dominating the line of possession and using running back Hayden Sigg to find the end zone. Sigg earned the 1-yard touchdown to give Smithville a 7-0 lead. Head coach Jason Ambroson said the rivalry game against Kearney caught the attention of his team.
“They’ve done a good job of preparing and never looking over anyone,” Ambroson said of his team. “They have respected their opponents and have gone into each week and put their best effort onto the field.”
In the second quarter, Smithville scored 28 points behind two passing scores from quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth, a rushing touchdown from Preston Rash and a pick six from Cody Simoncic of the Warriors defense.
The defense for Smithville blanked the Bulldogs in the first half as they went into the halftime break with a 35-0 lead.
“Our defense played exceptionally well,” Ambroson said. “The coaches put together a good plan. The kids executed the plan perfectly.”
Kearney struggled to move the ball against the Class 4 No. 1 team in the state. According to Bulldogs head coach Josh Grey, it came down to not being able to run the ball through the trenches.
“Our running game got stymied. We had a hard time trying to establish the run,” he said. “If you can’t do that, it doesn’t bode well. It’s not good to set up your pass game.”
Kearney’s star running back, KJ Smith, was unable to play after sustaining an injury against Winnetonka the previous week. However, the Bulldogs were able to score in the closing minutes of the game as Cameron Emmons rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.
“That’s a dang good defense that Smithville has, hats off to them,” Gray said. “That’s a good football team."
The season for Kearney ends as the Bulldogs went through some ups and downs throughout the year. The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 5-5 as the team shined thanks to seniors and blossoming under classmen.
“Our senior leaders did a great job of leading this young crew, teaching them how to work and to be a Bulldog,” Gray said. “Our young guys that are coming back, I am really excited about that.”
Smithville heads to next Friday’s Class 4 District 8 championship game against Excelsior Springs at home. The Tigers are coming off a 54-20 win over St. Joseph’s Lafayette in the district semifinal game.
“Our kids are hungry to continue to take the next step, they embrace the coaching” Ambroson said. “That’s what makes coaching them fun, they embrace the improvement and the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.