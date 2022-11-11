KEARNEY — A rivalry matchup was on tap for the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Friday, Nov. 11. Smithville headed east to face the Bulldogs of Kearney and show who was the best team in the area. The Warriors played clean and relentless football en route to a 49-13 victory over their rivals.
It wasn’t Smithville that started strong, but the Bulldogs. Smithville went three-and-out on offense to start the game. Kearney earned the stop and the Bulldogs' offense was on the field. Running back Cameron Emmons peeled off a 20-yard run on the first play.
The next play was Kearney’s power package where the entire team is near the line of scrimmage. Except this time, there was one lonely player on the edge of the sidelines. Kearney’s Zach Grace received the snap and threw it directly toward the Kearney sidelines, where Casey Rooney stood waiting for the pass. Rooney played it off like he was off of the field, but he was there to catch the trick play. He sprinted toward the end zone and scored the touchdown.
“We felt great about the game plan coming in, we get them three-and-out right at the gates,” Kearney head coach Logan Minnick said. “We sneak the pass in there, go up 7-0 and then it snowballed. It seemed like the harder we tried, the more we turned it over.”
Q1 9:23: KHS 7-0 SHSOh my trick play!!! Second play from scrimmage!Kearney runs their heavy, “Ham” package. @zachgrace14 ➡️ @CaseyRooney10 for the 40 yard touchdown! pic.twitter.com/4LgGV37EOm— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 12, 2022
That was when Smithville started to turn on their jets. The Warriors felt motivated after the touchdown and started to play their brand of football. Smithville scored 35 unanswered points all in the first half. The first came from Caleb Donnell, who rushed in from 2 yards away to tie the game at 7-7.
On the ensuing kick, Smithville came away with the football. The Warriors dealt their own trick play as quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth threw a backward pass to Jake Shaffer. He then tossed it down the field to Tristan Henshaw for the touchdown. Following Henshaw’s touchdown, Kearney fumbled and the Warriors scooped it up to regain possession.
Hedgecorth found Donnell on a wheel route to give Smithville another touchdown. This passing score came on third-and-7 from 20 yards out. Smithville led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“Whoever was feeling themselves tonight was getting the ball. That has happened throughout the season, couldn’t have done it without the o-line,” Donnell said. “It was a great game plan and we executed it very well.”
The Bulldogs had the ball in the red zone to start the second quarter. A couple of plays later, a high snap went through the hands of Rooney. Smithville’s Dawson Strickland was the first player through the line as he tried to pounce on the ball. The ball squirted through both of their hands. The ball bounced up and fell into the arms of Smithville’s Ben Murawski. The junior took the fumble to the house from 83 yards away to put the Warriors up 28-7.
“The ball kind of fell in my hands and then I just ran,” Murawski smiled. “I ran for my life. I felt a little slow. The momentum went in our way.”
Kearney’s next offensive trip did not fare much better. The Bulldogs threw another interception as Smithville regained possession. The Kearney defense stopped Smithville on fourth down with 3 yards to go. The Warriors decided to go for it.
Hedgecorth dropped back to pass and threw a wide receiver screen to Max McKenzie. A sprinting Donnell followed behind McKenzie and the wide receiver tossed it back to the running back. Donnell took the ball and went 25 yards for the touchdown.
“This was 100% a full team effort. It was kids that were dialed in and wanted it,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson said. “All of our kids were helping each other throughout the week. It’s so fun to see.”
Kearney desperately needed momentum before halftime and they received it through a touchdown run by Rooney. He dodged three Smithville defenders as he rushed up the middle of the defense and into the end zone. The Bulldogs attempted an on-side kick and received the ball back on the ensuing kickoff.
Kearney marched down the field and with seconds left on the clock were left with a decision. To go for it on fourth down or kick the field goal, the Bulldogs elected to go for it. Rooney stood in the pocket and fired a pass to the corner of the end zone. One referee called it a touchdown, another called it incomplete. The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass. The Bulldogs were irate as halftime came to a close with Kearney trailing 35-13.
On the opening drive of the second half, Kearney was stopped on fourth down by the Smithville defense. The Warriors received the ball at midfield. The Bulldogs' defense tried to respond as they forced Smithville into a third down and long. That was when Hedgecorth dropped back to pass and found Strickland on an out-route. Strickland caught the pass and tip-toed the sidelines to keep the chains moving.
Smithville’s lone loss on the season came against Kearney in September. Hedgecorth has that game burned into his memory and it stayed as motivation for Friday’s victory.
“I was really upset the first time that we came over here and the way that I played,” Hedgecorth said. “I threw an interception and fumbled. I didn’t play very good and I put in so much time into film this week. I wanted to leave everything out on this field tonight.”
On the next play, Donnell received the ball on a rush play that was designed to bounce off of the tackle He ran through the open hole and was gone through the Kearney secondary for the touchdown.
Kearney’s offense never seemed to get going as they threw another interception on the following drive. Smithville capitalized on the final points of the game. Donnell rushed in from 1 yard away to give the visitors a 49-13 lead, which ended up being the final score. Donnell ended with five total touchdowns for the Warriors.
"He did pretty good,” Hedgecorth smiled. “He made a lot of plays tonight. I am glad to have him on my side of the field, that’s for sure.”
The Bulldogs' season comes to a close with a record of 10-1 on the season. It was Minnick’s first year as head coach and he delivered an incredible year. The Bulldogs reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2017. All the praise goes to the seniors that bought into the program from the beginning, Minnick said following the loss.
“They could have done their own thing and done their own stats and try to ride their senior season,” Minnick said. “They came in and accepted me. They were unbelievably unselfish. I really appreciate those seniors.”
Smithville moves on to the next round as they try to defend last year’s state championship title. They will face Center High School in the state quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets are 11-0 on the season. For now, Smithville will relish the victory over their rival. Their hard work was showcased in a complete victory.
“We have guys that have hearts bigger than this stadium,” Ambroson said. “We made the plays tonight.”
