PLATTE CITY — The Highway 92 Showdown between Smithville and Platte County lived up to the craziness that fans have come to expect. The Pirates snapped a two-game losing streak to the Warriors as they beat them 43-36 on Friday, Sept. 1.
“You always like to win, but I don’t think that we deserved to win,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson said. “We made a lot of plays on offense when we needed to, but defensively, we struggled to get off of the field.”
It was a back-and-forth game as the offenses were firing on all cylinders for Smithville and Platte County. Smithville trailed by a touchdown with a couple minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors were able to put a nice drive together and capped it with a short touchdown pass.
Quarterback Jake Shaffer found Colin Downey in the end zone on a fade route for the six-yard score. Instead of going for the tie, Smithville lined up for the two-point conversion and it was completed as Shaffer found Max McKenzie for the try.
The Pirates had the ball with 51 seconds, trailing 36-35. Platte County went 50 yards in just two plays, which was helped by a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty by the Warriors. With 24 seconds left, the Pirates dropped back to pass and a wide open man was in the end zone for Platte County. Confusion in the Smithville secondary allowed for the winning touchdown.
“Jake made some key throws for us in the game,” Ambroson said. “But, we are team that prides ourselves on playing balanced football.”
The frustrating loss for Smithville was still filled with highlights for the team. Shaffer continues to look comfortable in the pocket as the first-year starter finished with 292 yards passing on 15 for 16 attempts. He threw four touchdowns in the game, which included the score to Downey in the fourth quarter.
Smithville opened the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Shaffer to Jet Coleman, who used his sprinting speed to get around the corner on the far sideline. In the second quarter, Shaffer found Ben Murawski for a 53-yard touchdown down the middle of the field. Later in the same quarter, Shaffer tossed another long 50-yard pass to McKenzie for the score to tie to the game at 21 at halftime.
Shaffer rushed in a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, too. He led the team in the rushing department as he ran for 39 yards on nine attempts. McKenzie and Murawski both eclipsed the century mark for receiving yards.
On defense, the Warriors struggled to slow down the Pirates’ quarterback Rocco Marriott, who threw for 231 yards. The starting quarterback also rushed for 88 yards, and their starting running back, Adam Gistler, ran for more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns. Smithville did win the turnover battle 3-1 as the secondary picked off Marriott twice and forced a fumble.
“Fundamentals, we made some mistakes that we normally do not make,” Ambroson said. “We had some penalties, not a lot of penalties, but we had the one in the critical situation. We just didn’t communicate very well and we weren’t very fundamental. I take full responsibility for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.