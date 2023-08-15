SMITHVILLE — Every fall there is a palpable buzz around the city of Smithville. The football team is the pride and joy of this area and rightfully so. Since 2018, the Warriors have amassed a record of 56-9, which included a state championship in 2021.
Last year, the Warriors were so close to returning to the state title game again. They lost to St. Mary’s in the Class 4 State Semifinals, but a solid group returns this season to make their mark. Head coach Jason Ambroson has been impressed by his team in offseason workouts.
“I am really proud of the team’s commitment to making good habits, working hard and investing in themselves,” he said. “June was a really good month for us from a habit-forming and strength perspective.”
Ambroson talked at length about his offensive and defensive lines. This group of players have grown, becoming stronger and more intelligent in the game. It's a good recipe for a team that likes to play with toughness. Kolby Harris and Isaac Yoder are two junior lineman that will be making impacts from the jump.
A new face will headline the quarterback position this year as Smithville has to replace former all-state quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth, who is playing baseball at Missouri S&T. Senior Jake Shaffer will take the reins for the Warriors this year. He has played quarterback his entire football career before taking snaps at wide receiver last season. Shaffer explained the transition has been comfortable and that he is excited for the new opportunity.
“It has been fun being able to lead the team,” Shaffer said. “It was hard to step up at first because it was so fast, but things are starting to slow down now. I am fitting into my role and know what I need to do.”
Shaffer will have two great targets to throw the ball to this season. Senior duo Max McKenzie and Jet Coleman will be two of the key feature wide outs. Ambroson shared that Coleman has looked good during the offseason. Coleman will be one of the fastest players on the field regardless of who he lines up against. He qualified for the state track and field championships in every sprinting event last spring.
McKenzie is a three-sport athlete including basketball and baseball. He is one of the top athletes in the school as he has height and speed.
“The reason that we have been so good in the past is because our starting offense has been going against our starting defense,” McKenzie said. “It really sharpens up our offense and defense.”
Last year, Smithville’s defense allowed less than 10 points per game. They will look to achieve that mark again. The secondary has taken a step in the right direction, according to Ambroson. The attention to detail is an aspect he has really enjoyed seeing come to fruition.
“I think that our kids are fantastic. They are fantastic on the football field, fantastic in the classroom,” the coach said. “When they get to the varsity level, they are everything that I want them to be. “
Warrior Activity Center has also been an important part of success for this offseason. The building was completed in 2022. The Warriors are now able to house every member of the roster in strength-building exercises in the center and then participate in their field work together at the same time. Before the completion of the building, Smithville had to stagger times to accommodate the team.
The Warriors will begin the new season against Raytown on Friday, Aug. 25.
