Courier-Tribune sports writer Liam Keating previews Smithville football. The Warriors will meet Raytown in their opening game Friday, Aug. 25. 

SMITHVILLE — Every fall there is a palpable buzz around the city of Smithville. The football team is the pride and joy of this area and rightfully so. Since 2018, the Warriors have amassed a record of 56-9, which included a state championship in 2021.

Last year, the Warriors were so close to returning to the state title game again. They lost to St. Mary’s in the Class 4 State Semifinals, but a solid group returns this season to make their mark. Head coach Jason Ambroson has been impressed by his team in offseason workouts.

Smithville Football

Smithville's Isaac Yoder is seen during practice on Friday, Aug. 11. 
Smithville Football

Smithville's Kolby Harris is seen during practice on Friday, Aug. 10. 
Smithville Football

Smithville's Jake Shaffer during practice on Friday, Aug. 10. 
Smithville Football

Smithville's Max Mckenzie during practice on Friday, Aug. 10. 
Smithville Football

Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson directs his team during practice on Friday, Aug. 10. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

