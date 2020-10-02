Smithville explodes in 2nd quarter of 27-6 win over Grandview

SMITHVILLE — Smithville football dominates with three-score second quarter on way to 27-6 road win over Grandview Friday, Oct. 2.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth found junior wideout Rhett Foster for a 70-yard touchdown strike and completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Sigg, who also got the scoring started with a 1-yard run early in the second quarter.
Grandview tried to get back in the game when it scored a 92-yard rushing touchdown with less than a minute before halftime.
Smithville responded in the opening minutes of the third quarter as Sigg put the game completely out of reach scoring a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
After a couple turnovers by both teams, Grandview scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Delaney Kibble to Reginald King Jr., but the Warriors shut them out for the rest of the second half.
Smithville (4-2, 3-1 Suburban Blue) will face St. Joe Central (1-5, 0-3 Suburban Red) Friday, Oct. 9 at Smithville High School.
