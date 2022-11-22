SMITHVILLE — A team that works diligently for each other is a hard characteristic to defeat. It is why the Smithville Warriors have marched their way throughout the playoffs and have kept their season still alive. The Warriors defeated Center High School 20-0 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Warriors defense was lights out once again. This was the fifth time in their last eight games that Smithville has held their opponent scoreless. To pull this achievement off against Center was even more impressive.

