SMITHVILLE — A team that works diligently for each other is a hard characteristic to defeat. It is why the Smithville Warriors have marched their way throughout the playoffs and have kept their season still alive. The Warriors defeated Center High School 20-0 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Warriors defense was lights out once again. This was the fifth time in their last eight games that Smithville has held their opponent scoreless. To pull this achievement off against Center was even more impressive.
The Yellowjackets entered Saturday’s game with an undefeated record of 11-0. The offense was fantastic all season for Center as they averaged 50 points per game. That was until they ran into the stingy and well-prepared Smithville defense. Head coach Jason Ambroson explained that the preparation from his team leading up to the game was one of the driving factors to the team’s success.
“Center is a great football team. They had all of the pieces: great size and really good speed and extremely well-coached,” Ambroson said. “I think it came down to us playing together. We have a bunch of guys on defense that want to help each other be successful.”
The offense for Smithville played their specific brand of football. Run it all game long and eventually the Yellowjackets will grow tired. The Warriors scored the opening touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Senior running back Caleb Donnell rushed in from 3 yards away to give Smithville a 7-0 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Donnell scored a second touchdown, this time from 7 yards away. The final touchdown came halfway through the fourth quarter as Donnell iced the game from 11 yards away.
“On defense, we have a philosophy. On offense, we have a philosophy and in the kicking game, we have a philosophy,” Ambroson said. “If we can run the football, run the football.”
The next game for Smithville is no slouch. St. Mary’s from St. Louis will come and visit the Warriors in the Class 4 State Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 26. This game pits two state championship teams from last season.
Last season, St. Mary’s won the Class 3 State Championship 56-0 over St. Pius X. The Warriors won the Class 4 State Championship over Hannibal last year. These two teams will face each other for a spot in this year’s Class 4 State Championship game.
The Dragons enter with a 10-2 record. Their two losses come from schools in Illinois and Kentucky. St. Mary’s is averaging 45.4 points per game and is allowing only 16.6 points per game. The Warriors are scoring 36.2 points per game while the defense is giving up 6.2 points.
“They won it last year in Class 3, so they got experience. They’ve got athletes, they’ve got a resume against quality opponents,” Ambroson said. “This is another challenge. Our kids are going to try to find a way to solve it.”
