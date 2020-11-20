SMITHVILLE — Smithville football did not put its high-powered offense on display in the state quarterfinals.
The Warriors did not really need to.
The team’s defense found the end zone on their own as they scored two defensive touchdowns and set up another score with a third takeaway in just the first five minutes of the second half as the Smithville Warriors won 38-0 over Grandview Friday, Nov. 20, at Grandview High School.
Smithville junior running back Hayden Sigg leaped over the top of defenders and his own offensive linemen as he refused to let the Warriors be held out of the end zone for the entire first half.
Without that score, Smithville would have walked away with zero touchdowns in the first half despite five chances in the red zone.
The Warriors had a turnover on downs and settled for three field goal attempts. Smithville missed the first two before the final try from kicker Noah Schuetz fluttered over the crossbar as time expired in the first half.
The tide turned quickly in the second half as Grandview fumbled a snap inside their own 2-yard line. Sigg punched it in again, this time without the vertical leap as he powered it in on the right side of the line.
Grandview looked like it might get its offense going on the next drive, but a backward lateral dropped to the ground as the receiver was tackled before he hauled it in. Sophomore Dawson Strickland scooped it up and took off for the touchdown to put the Warriors up 24-0.
The Bulldogs could not stop the onslaught as Smithville junior Gabe Talley snatched a pass out of the air a few minutes later and turned the interception into a pick-six.
Just a couple plays later, Strickland found himself with another fumble recovery, this time for a much shorter gain as he jumped on a ball stripped loose from a Grandview ball carrier on a gang tackle by the Warriors defense.
Smithville offense showed some of its normal rhythm as it put together a lengthy fourth-quarter drive to pick up one final score. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth found Samuel Calvert in the flat and the junior wide receiver spun his way into the end zone for an 8-yard score to go up 38-0.
The Warriors have outscored their opponents 125-0 over their three game run in the postseason.
Smithville (10-2) will face undefeated Helias Catholic (12-0) in the Class 4 state semifinals Friday, Nov. 27, at Smithville High School. Helias held off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat West Plains 36-30 on Friday, Nov. 20.
