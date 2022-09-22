Smithville Football

Smithville’s Andrew Hedgecorth led the team to a bounceback victory over Ruskin on Friday, Sept. 16.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are back in the win column after defeating Ruskin 54-6 on Friday, Sept. 16. A crushing one-point defeat to Kearney the previous week could have derailed the season, but commitment to the process and journey led Smithville to the blowout win.

Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth threw 7-for-8 passing with 123 yards and a touchdown to Max McKenzie. McKenzie has become one of Hedgecorth’s favorite targets as he leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

