SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are back in the win column after defeating Ruskin 54-6 on Friday, Sept. 16. A crushing one-point defeat to Kearney the previous week could have derailed the season, but commitment to the process and journey led Smithville to the blowout win.
Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth threw 7-for-8 passing with 123 yards and a touchdown to Max McKenzie. McKenzie has become one of Hedgecorth’s favorite targets as he leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
The ground game was working hard as the offensive line was able to get a solid push and open holes. The Warriors ran for 208 yards on 26 attempts as Hedgecorth ran in two touchdowns to lead the team. Preston Rash, Caleb Donnell and Jayden Bennett all rushed in their own touchdown for the team.
Head coach Jason Ambroson explained that there wasn’t a hangover after losing to Kearney last week. In fact, there was a better sense of commitment to practice and the weight room, which paid dividends against Ruskin, he said.
“We’ve got great guys, great kids. That is why they call it a football season,” Ambroson said. “You hope throughout the season that you grow and you learn and come together. We knew that there were some things that needed to be addressed as a football team.”
The Warriors turned the ball over five times this season, something Ambroson alluded to earlier in the year. Smithville cleaned that up in the victory over Ruskin as they committed zero turnovers. A clean football team is a good football team as that allows for a better chance at victory. Ambroson shared that the effort of his team will never be in question, his guys play hard in games and practices all season long.
“One thing that I will never discredit with my kids, they 100% give me their best effort,” he said. “I have a great team of young men that work their tails off in the weight room, at practice and go out in every game giving us their best effort. That’s all we have ever asked from our kids.”
The Warriors and their strong work ethic have been preparing for Excelsior Springs, their latest opponent. Smithville is tasked to defend a triple option offense that the Tigers employ. Excelsior dropped their latest game to Kearney as they threw only four passes the entire night. This attention to detail in knowing the opponents scheme is something Ambroson emphasizes all season.
“That is something that we are working on all the time because you have young kids that have lives, driver’s licenses, girlfriends, jobs. You have all of these things that come into play every day,” Ambroson said. “They are navigating how to be an adult while they are learning to be a better football player. It is our job as coaches to put them in the right position to have success.”
Smithville heads to Excelsior Springs to play the Tigers on the road on Friday, Sept. 23.
