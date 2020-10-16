SMITHVILLE — Smithville football put together another complete game as the Warriors beat Ruskin 57-12 on Friday, Oct. 16 at Ruskin High School.
The Golden Eagles struck first with a passing touchdown early in the first quarter to go up 6-0.
Smithville took less than a minute to rectify that as sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth passed the ball to Hayden Sigg, who broke away for a 63-yard touchdown reception. Sigg followed up with a 2-point conversion to go up 8-6.
The Warriors would score five more touchdowns before halftime to lead 43-6.
Sophomore running back Caleb Donnell picked up three of the touchdowns with runs of 3, 9 and 89 yards. Preston Rash got in on the action with a 3-yard rushing touchdown with two minutes left in the first half.
Smithville forced a three-and-out and went to work with just a minute to go.
That’s all the Warriors needed as Hedgecorth found Dawson Strickland for a 5-yard touchdown reception. Hegecorth also got Smithville on the board early in the third quarter with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Ruskin finally got its offense going with a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter. Smithville shut down any momentum as their special teams blocked the extra point and Cooper Ezzell took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for touchdown to go up 56-12.
Smithville (6-2, 4-1 Suburban Blue) will host Winnetonka (6-2, 4-1) with both teams tied for second in their conference. The Griffins have lost two straight games, including against Suburban Blue leader Platte County, after starting the season 6-0.
