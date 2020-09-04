Smithville cruises to victory over William Chrisman 35-0

Smithville Warriors football team dominates the William Chrisman Bears 35-0.  

Smithville junior wide receiver Rhett Foster is pictured here fielding a kick return during a game against Grain Valley Friday, Aug. 28 at Smithville High School.

 Mac Moore/Staff Photo

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors football team gets back to .500 with a 35-0 victory over the William Chrisman Bears.

