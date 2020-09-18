Smithville football crushes Raytown South 56-0

SMITHVILLLE — Smithville football controlled its game against Raytown South from start to finish as the Warriors scored six first-half touchdowns, including four on the ground, to win 56-0.
The Smithville Warriors went up 16-0 in the first quarter thanks to junior wide receiver Rhett Foster’s two touchdowns, first a 55-yard bomb from sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth before also running in a 14-yard rushing touchdown. The team converted both 2-point conversions.
The Warriors were going slow compared to what was coming next.
Smithville unleashed a 32-point second quarter. The Hedgecorth-to-Foster combo would connect for another touchdown, this time from 30 yards out. It was all running scores from there.
Warriors junior running back Hayden Sigg scored back-to-back rushing touchdowns for 51 yards and then 32 yards. Sophomore Caleb Donnell followed that up with a 9-yard rushing touchdown with just a minute left in the first half.
Senior Nathan Head finished off the scoring with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Smithville has defeated Raytown South in all three matchups since the Warriors moved up to the Blue Division of the Suburban Conference in 2018.
Smithville (3-1, 2-1 Suburban Blue)will host Platte County next week. Platte County (3-1, 2-0 Suburban Blue) lost to North Kansas City 42-37 at home Friday.
The Pirates were the only team to defeat the Warriors last year, winning in the regular season and the district semifinals.
