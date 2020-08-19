SMITHVILLE — The Smithville football team had its first chance to experience how games might look if high school sports continue this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Warriors played an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Smithville High School. Smithville football head coach Jason Ambroson said the team learned a lot about where it stands on and off the field.
“We found out that we were in decent shape, that we can run really well,” Ambroson said. “We were just a little bit of execution away from being pretty successful.”
The team missing that little bit of execution likely stems from social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home mandates disrupting the normal routine for student-athletes from mid-March until now.
Ambroson said the restrictions caused by the pandemic forced his team to take a different approach to prepare for this season. He said the team spent the first four weeks focused on conditioning before recently getting into football-specific drills.
“So we’re a little behind from an X’s and O’s standpoint, but I think our kids are getting in the shape that they need to be in,” Ambroson said.
In terms of execution of safety protocols, Ambroson said the scrimmage showed how far his team has come while also helping show where they can improve. He said that adapting to new safety protocols requires much of the same goals he focuses on as a coach: productivity, efficiency, learning and growth.
“If you have a certain thing you’re going to emphasize, and you teach kids how to do it and you teach them about expectations, 99% of our kids are going to try to reach those expectations, especially here in Smithville,” he said.
Ambroson said his team started with requiring masks for coaches and players, using hand sanitizer between workout stations and splitting players into smaller groups for workouts. The players struggled with those at first, but he said they quickly got better as they got more reps.
He said the staff did notice some players arrived early to the scrimmage and were talking without masks prior to taking the field. He said it became a teachable moment.
“The thing I want people to understand, it’s never going to be perfect,” Ambroson said, “but we’re going to try and respect the people who are fearful of what’s going on in the world. At the same time, their fears shouldn’t stop our progress.”
Junior lineman Clayton McCall said shutting down the locker room has been the toughest safety protocol for players to handle.
“Our cars are our locker room now,” McCall said. “It smells like a locker room and all of our stuff is in there. It can be a pain.”
He said the other safety protocols like wearing a mask were tough at first, but the players have come to accept that it’s necessary to have the chance of playing football this year.
“It’s just a day-to-day thing now,” McCall said. “We just come in, do our business and leave.”
McCall said he was happy with how fans handled the safety protocols for the scrimmage. The fans were split between the stands and sitting in chairs at various spots overlooking the field.
Smithville, like many school districts in Missouri, are still evaluating all options for sports returning, which includes if fans will be allowed at games and in what capacity.
McCall said he expects Smithville to have spectators in some capacity, even if those fans aren’t allowed in the stands.
“If we have zero fans (allowed), I can guarantee there will be people in the neighborhood behind the school, collecting money from fans to sit in their yard in lawn chairs,” McCall said. “We will have fans at our home turf. I feel like people will find a way.”
Junior lineman Brandon Pagat said it will be a strange experience if fans are not allowed at the games.
“It’ll just be hard for us because we always have our fans behind our backs cheering us on,” Pagat said. “It just wouldn’t be the same.”
Pagat said he is more concerned about the possibility of fall sports being canceled. He said that football teaches many life skills and he views his team as his family. He said that players have done their part by adapting to and following all the safety protocols.
“I believe that if we do everything right then we should at least have the opportunity to play,” Paget said.
Smithville will conduct a second scrimmage Friday, Aug. 21. The Warriors have their home opener scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 against Grain Valley.
