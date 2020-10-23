SMITHVILLE — Smithville football built a 20-point first half lead and never looked back in its 33-6 win over Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 23 at Smithville High School.
Junior running back Hayden Sigg got the Warriors on the board with a 25-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Junior wide receiver Keltin Nitsche scored his second passing touchdown of the season, this time to junior wide receiver Rhett Foster for a 7-yard touchdown reception to put the Warriors up 13-0.
Sigg and Foster would both score again. Sigg got a 2-yard rushing score in the second quarter and Foster caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the blowout win.
Hedgecorth picked up the lone third quarter score as he found Cody Simoncic for a 39-yard touchdown reception.
The Griffins got their only score after forcing Smithville to punt deep in their own territory midway through the final frame. Winnetonka started at the Warriors 33-yard line and running back Montre Moore was able to punch it in from 7 yards out.
The Warriors win puts them as the clear No. 1 seed in Class 4 District 8 after both teams entered the game with a 6-2 record. Smithville will host the first round of the districts on Friday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.