SMITHVILLE — A grind-it-out game was on the menu when Smithville (2-0) faced Platte County (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 2. The Warriors defeated the Pirates narrowly 10-7 as Smithville stayed undefeated at 2-0 this year.
Platte County looked like the favorite to score the first points of the game. After a Smithville shanked punt, the Pirates drove the ball to the Smithville red zone. A stop on the defensive end by the Warriors forced the Pirates to settle for a field goal. Smithville responded by blocking the field goal and not allowing any points in the first quarter.
The Warriors opened the scoring late in the first half as Andrew Hedgecorth found Max McKenzie for the 4-yard touchdown pass. Smithville took a 7-0 lead into the locker room as both teams struggled to find yardage throughout the game.
Head coach Jason Ambroson explained the lack of offense was not due to mistakes, but due to each team knowing their opponent’s schemes very well.
“These were two teams that knew each other very well, it was a slugfest,” Ambroson said. “We were our own worst enemy at times as we missed some wide open guys. We committed some fouls that were uncharacteristic that didn’t allow us to succeed.”
In the third quarter, Platte County faked a punt that was unsuccessful in their half of the field. The Warriors received the ball inside Platte County’s 20-yard line. Smithville could not punch the ball into the end zone as they had to settle for a field goal, giving them a 10-0 lead.
With nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Platte County converted a fourth down with a scramble from their quarterback. A couple of plays later, the Pirates were in the end zone for the touchdown.
In the closing minutes, Smithville charged down the field, trying to kill the game off. The Warriors scored a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining, but offensive pass interference was called and wiped away Smithville’s score.
The Pirates took over on a turnover on downs as they tried to steal a win.
With no timeouts left, Platte County was able to push the ball to near midfield. On their final play of the game, the Pirates’ last pass fell incomplete to end the game as Smithville held on for the win.
“The thing was, there were two teams that played really hard and played really good sportsman-like football,” Ambroson said. “I was impressed with the way that their kids played and I’d like to think that they were impressed with the way our kids played.”
The Warriors head away for their first road game of the season on Friday, Sept. 9. Smithville will face rival Kearney. The two undefeated teams meet in a highly anticipated matchup where points are expected to be at a premium.
“Every game has been physical with Kearney, every game has been competitive. In every game we have had to play extremely well to be successful,” Ambroson explained. “We have to prepare to play well. And if we play well, we have a chance to win.”
