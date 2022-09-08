SMITHVILLE — A grind-it-out game was on the menu when Smithville (2-0) faced Platte County (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 2. The Warriors defeated the Pirates narrowly 10-7 as Smithville stayed undefeated at 2-0 this year.

Platte County looked like the favorite to score the first points of the game. After a Smithville shanked punt, the Pirates drove the ball to the Smithville red zone. A stop on the defensive end by the Warriors forced the Pirates to settle for a field goal. Smithville responded by blocking the field goal and not allowing any points in the first quarter.

