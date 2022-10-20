Kearney vs Smithville Football (copy)

Smithville’s Cole Turner has been a key player to the Warriors’ offensive line this season.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Warriors crossed the state line battle in a non-conference matchup against Pittsburg High School on Friday, Oct. 14. It was all Smithville as the team came focused and ready to play. The Warriors outpaced the Dragons 35-7 to earn their seventh win of the season.

Smithville scored the first 35 points of the game before Pittsburg tacked on their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Warriors opened the scoring on their first offensive possession as quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth found Max McKenzie for the 29-yard touchdown.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

