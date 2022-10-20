PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Warriors crossed the state line battle in a non-conference matchup against Pittsburg High School on Friday, Oct. 14. It was all Smithville as the team came focused and ready to play. The Warriors outpaced the Dragons 35-7 to earn their seventh win of the season.
Smithville scored the first 35 points of the game before Pittsburg tacked on their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Warriors opened the scoring on their first offensive possession as quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth found Max McKenzie for the 29-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, Smithville had a short field to work with as they marched into the red zone. Hedgecorth would find the end zone on a rushing touchdown from four yards away. Smithville led 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
The defense came up huge all game long, but specifically in the second quarter. The Warriors held on fourth down as the Dragons failed to convert a first down inside their own half of the field. The very next play, Hedgecorth threw a bomb to McKenzie for the 32-yard touchdown. The Warriors led Pittsburg 20-0 at halftime.
Smithville started the second half just how they drew it up in the locker room. On the first play of the second half, senior Caleb Donnell rushed for a 44-yard touchdown to give the Warriors the 27-0 lead.
The final points for Smithville came late in the third quarter as Tristan Henshaw rushed in for a one-yard touchdown score to add to the big Warriors’ lead. The only points for Pittsburg came in their final offensive possession as they peeled off a 44-yard touchdown.
The defense for Smithville was fantastic as they allowed only 144 yards of total offense. The Dragons threw for 13 yards on 3-of-7 passing.
The offense for the Warriors was on the money, once again. Hedgecorth threw for 152 yards on 9-for-14 passing and had two touchdown passes. Wide receiver Max McKenzie caught five passes for 102 yards and had two touchdowns in the win. The biggest game of the night came from senior running back Donnell who rushed for 115 yards on 11 carries and had that second quarter touchdown. The offensive line created great running holes for Smithville as they accumulated 212 yards on the ground. The next game for Smithville will pit the Warriors against the Bulldogs of Grandview on Friday, Oct. 21.
Grandview enters the game with a record of 5-3. Last week, they lost to Kearney 63-12 as they were thoroughly out-played. Smithville’s home game against Grandview marks the final game of the regular season before the playoffs begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.