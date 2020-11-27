Smithville loses 13-10 to Helias Catholic after last minute score

SMITHVILLE — Smithville did not trail for the first 47 minutes and 28 seconds of its Missouri Class 4 state semifinals game.
But everything changed as Helias Catholic scored the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute to play to beat the Warriors 13-10 Friday, Nov. 27, at Smithville High School.
The Warriors had a 10-6 lead with 6 minutes remaining. Smithville marched down to their opponent's 20-yard line before the Crusaders defense put the clamps down to force a fourth-down play.
Instead of opting for a field goal attempt to try to take a touchdown lead, the Warriors kept the offense on the field to try for a first down and seal the game with just over two minutes to play.
Helias Catholic made the stop to get one last chance.
The Crusaders were on the ropes early on the next drive with a third-down attempt after two incomplete passes, but quarterback Jacob Weaver took off for a 15-yard rush for the first down.
Two plays later he connected on a deep strike down the left sideline to running back Alex Clement, who slithered past two defenders before junior cornerback Keltin Nitsche wrestled him down at the Smithville 16-yard line.
Helias Catholic ran the ball a couple times before Clement took the ball in from 5 yards out to score the go-ahead rushing touchdown.
Smithville was unable to get the ball moving before opting for a hook-and-ladder play with the clock closing in on zero, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by Helias Catholic to end the Warriors’ chances.
Neither team scored in this one until junior Noah Riecker intercepted the ball and returned it to the red zone late in the third quarter.
Smithville took advantage of the field position as an Andrew Hedgecorth run set the Warriors up on the 1-yard line and junior running back Hayden Sigg slammed headfirst into the defensive line multiple times before finally reaching across for the rushing score on fourth down.
Helias Catholic immediately responded with Jacob Weaver connecting on a deep strike down the middle of the field to Cole Stumpe, who scored on the 60-plus yard touchdown reception. The Crusaders still trailed 7-6 after missing the extra point.
The Warriors added to their lead with a Noah Schuetz field goal on the next possession. Junior Cooper Ezzell set Smithville up in scoring position when he found an open lane on the kick return to gain 60 yards.
Smithville thought it had the game in hand after the defense took the Crusaders off the field again with a three-and-out halfway through the final frame. The Warriors even moved the ball from their own 40-yard line to the red zone once again, but the Crusaders made one last stop and made the most of their one last drive.
Smithville finished the year 10-3 with a district and conference championship. Helias Catholic will play in the Class 4 state championship on Friday, Dec. 4, at Jefferson City High School in Jefferson City.
