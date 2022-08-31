SMITHVILLE — The Warriors (1-0) began their Class 4 State Championship title defense by playing a much improved football program in Raytown (0-1). Smithville defeated the Blue Jays 35-12 on Friday, Aug. 26.
Smithville’s opening score came in the first quarter as senior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth earned the rushing touchdown. Smithville led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter as Raytown started with the ball to begin the second. A drive took the Blue Jays across the field and allowed Raytown to score their opening touchdown, but a failed two-point conversion saw the Warriors lead by one.
Smithville added to its lead late in the first half off another Hedgecorth scamper as he went 30 yards for the touchdown.
The quarterback finished the day with 53 rushing yards on nine attempts to lead the team in that category. Head coach Jason Ambroson explained that Raytown was a good test because of how infrequent the two teams play each other.
“We don’t know them as well as we know some other teams,” he explained. “I think the combination of some new faces and new roles with the fact that it is week one and you don’t know exactly what they are going to do, I thought we were able to mature as a football team.”
In the second half, Hedgecorth showed off his arm as he added two touchdown passes. Max McKenzie and Ty Adkins were on the receiving end of both touchdown balls for the Warriors.
The defense was incredible, too. Eli Knorr was able to collect a fumble from the Raytown offense and bring it in for the scoop-and-score touchdown. A full team effort came from the Warriors and Ambroson was happy for his group to earn their first win of the season.
“We really came out in the second half and made some plays,” the coach said. “We had some chances to really take control of the game, but we had some mistakes that helped them. It was a really good football game where we made some more plays at the end.”
Ambroson gave credit to the Raytown team that is under new head coach Mike Hedrick. Former Raytown head coach Logan Minnick is the new coach for Smithville’s rival Kearney. The athleticism and strength of Raytown can only make Smithville better.
Even though the Warriors came out on top, Ambroson explained that there were some things that the team needs to clean up as the season continues.
“I felt like once we got our marbles about us and then we understand what it was like, we grew up and matured a little bit,” Ambroson said. “We did some things that were uncharacteristic of us like giving up a couple big plays.”
The Warriors begin a stretch of rivalry games as they face Platte County at home on Friday, Sept. 2. They will then meet Kearney on the road Sept. 9.
