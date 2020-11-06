Smithville powered past Lafayette 42-0 in district semis

SMITHVILLE — Smithville football powered past another opponent as the Warriors shut out Lafayette 42-0 in the Class 4 District 8 semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, at Smithville High School.
Smithville opened the game with a 4-minute drive concluding with sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth placing a moon drop pass over the top of the defense to junior wide receiver Rhett Foster for a 26-yard touchdown reception.
Lafayette looked to respond with a score of the own, but a promising drive ended in a interception by junior defensive back Keltin Nitsche, his first of two in the game. Quarterback Jaron Saunders launched the ball in desperation on 3rd-and-long, one play after junior defensive lineman Mason Crim ran him down and launched him into the turf for a sack.
The Warriors took advantage as they drove down the field and scored on a 39-yard run by junior running back Hayden Sigg late in the first quarter to go up 14-0.
Smithville continued the onslaught with the team finding themselves on the 1-yard line on four different occasions down the stretch. The Warriors punched it in each time, with another rushing score from Sigg, two from Crim and one from Preston Rash to complete the scoring barrage.
The Warriors defense kept Lafayette in the check the rest of the way, with only one possession late in the first half where the team really threatened to score.
Saunders found a receiver for a would-be touchdown that was called back on a penalty before eventually heading into the lock room following a turnover on downs.
Smithville will host Kearney in the district finals Friday, Nov. 13, at Smithville High School. The No. 3 seed Bulldogs beat No. 2 seed Winnetonka 41-34 in the district semifinals. The Warriors beat Kearney 28-10 in the third week of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.