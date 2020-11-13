Smithville pulls away early in 43-0 win over Kearney in district finals

SMITHVILLE — Smithville football let the Kearney Bulldogs hang around during their first matchup this season before pulling away in the second half.
The Warriors got things wrapped up a lot faster this time.
Sophomore quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth threw three passing touchdowns, including two during the second quarter as Smithville built up a four-touchdown halftime advantage that the Smithville Warriors never relinquished on the way to a 43-0 win over the Kearney Bulldogs Friday, Nov. 13, at Smithville High School.
Despite executing a high-powered passing attack, Smithville got things started with a slow and methodical opening possession that ate up half of the first quarter before Hayden Sigg scored a rushing touchdown from 5-yards out.
Kearney started their first possession on their own 15-yard line after a block in the back penalty on the kick return. The Bulldogs were smothered by a relentless Smithville defense and punted after a three-and-out.
Smithville wasted no time getting back into scoring position to set up a 7-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore wide receiver Dawson Strickland.
The Warriors defense held Kearney to just three plays again, giving Hedgecorth a chance to improve his team’s 14-0 lead by doubling it with two touchdown throws as Smithville scored on each of their first four possessions.
Hedgecorth found Rhett Foster on the first one with a 14-yard touchdown reception. The Warriors followed a pattern they’ve shown all season of being aggressive heading into halftime. The sophomore signal-caller found Samuel Calvert for an 18-yard strike with a minute before the break.
Hedgecorth carried the momentum into the second half as he found Foster for a 37-yard receiving score on the first drive out of the locker room.
The Warriors defense continued to stifle the Kearney offensive attack throughout the game. The Smithville offense added to the lead a Preston Rash 1-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to close out the scoring in this one.
Smithville (9-2) will face Grandview in the state quarterfinals Nov. 21 at Grandview High School. Grandview beat Lincoln Prep 14-3 to win their district championship Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.