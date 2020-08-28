SMITHVILLE — Sophomore Andrew Hedgecorth said the Warriors’ home opener felt different than what his freshman self imagined the atmosphere would be like for his first start at quarterback.
With the crowd in the stadium limited to just two spectators per participant involved in the game, Smithville’s normally raucous crowd remained relatively tame as the Warriors missed on a few key plays in a 34-24 loss to Grain Valley.
“It wasn’t normal,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson said. “This is a pretty rocking place on Friday nights. It wasn’t normal but that’s OK, because someday we’ll get back to normal.”
Despite the crowd restrictions, both sidelines still got animated as the game was more competitive than the score may suggest.
Grain Valley got the scoring started early as Smithville was unable to slow down a balanced Eagles attack on the opening possession. The Warriors had an opportunity to stop them after a tackle for loss on second and goal, but Eagles senior quarterback Cole Keller got into the end zone on a keeper the very next play, his first of three rushing scores.
Smithville responded quickly as the Warriors marched down the field on the next possession. Hedgecorth connected with junior Keltin Nitsche on a deep pass down the left sideline to reach the red zone, followed by another perfectly placed ball to junior Rhett Foster in the corner of the end zone, the first of three touchdowns for the duo.
Ambroson said he was really happy with his sophomore quarterback’s ability to step up when the team needed him to make plays.
“I thought (Hedgecorth) did really well,” Ambroson said. “I thought it was a great first game performance.”
After a couple series that went nowhere for either team, Keller got the Eagles moving again with a deep pass to wide receiver Parker Bosserman, setting up an eventual 2-yard touchdown for running back Jaxon Wyatt that gave Grain Valley a 14-6 lead.
A key sequence in the second quarter saw the refs throw a late flag for intentional grounding after Keller threw an incompletion on third and long. It looked like the Warriors would get the stop before a desperation heave resulted in a pass interference that put the Eagles in position to extend the drive.
Keller followed that up with a 59-yard bomb to Bosserman to go up 20-6.
Smithville responded with a tough drive that included multiple third-down conversions. Hedgecorth finished the drive by finding Foster once again for a touchdown to pull the game to 20-12 just before halftime.
“Rhett had a great game, a breakout game,” Ambroson said. “He made some big plays last year, but he really made some big plays there tonight.”
Foster expressed disappointment in the outcome, but he sees a lot that the team can build on from an offensive perspective.
“If I can play like that in the next game, then we should win,” Foster said.
The Warriors were able to drive down the field and score on the third and final Hedgecorth-to-Foster connection, but Smithville used most of the third quarter to pull within 2 points, the closest they would get to the Eagles.
The Warriors had a chance to stop Grain Valley at the start of the fourth, but Keller found Bosserman again, this time on a slant to convert a third and 5. Grain Valley running back Hunter Newsome broke free on the next play, running up the left sideline for a 21-yard rushing touchdown to go up 34-18.
Smithville drove down the field on another long drive, this time culminating in a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Mason Crim with a minute to go. After a failed onside kick, Grain Valley was able to burn the clock and walk out with a 34-24 victory.
“This was a very clean game by both teams,” Ambroson said. “For our first game, without a jamboree … for both teams to not have played ugly football, but play pretty good football, I think it was two teams going in the right directions.”
