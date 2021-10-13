The Warriors are coming off an impressive 34-0 win over Raytown on Friday, Oct. 8. Their next game may not be for another week though as Friday’s opponent, Ruskin, has players out on COVID protocol.
The next opponent for the Warriors is unknown as head coach Jason Ambroson took to Twitter to seek help in finding an opponent Tuesday, Oct. 12. (tncms-inUndefeated Smithville was lethal in practice last week as they prepared for Raytown, according to Ambroson. It showed on all three sides of the football as running back Hayden Sigg put up 150 yards and a touchdown. It was Smithville’s ability to put together long drives and bleed the clock that allowed them to control the game from the beginning.
“We went 3-4 on scoring in the first half. They went 0-4,” Ambroson said. “At that moment, I thought we had control of the game.”
Due to the success of the running game, quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth was not needed as much on the throwing end as he ended the game 4-10 for 80 yards. Two of those four throws went for touchdowns, though.
“We rushed the ball very well, defensively we shut them down,” Ambroson said. “Offensively, we controlled the clock. Special teams, we controlled the field position. It was a very well rounded team win against a very quality opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.