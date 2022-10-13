SMITHVILLE — An all-round smashing victory for Smithville in their latest game on Friday, Oct. 7. The Warriors defeated Winnetonka 63-0 as Smithville scored 49 first-half points. All facets of the game for Smithville were firing in the win.
The offense had 303 total yards in a balanced offense against the Griffins. Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth passed for a perfect 7-for-7 and 150 yards with one touchdown in the victory. Hedgecorth also ran in a short rushing touchdown from 1 yard out.
Including Hedgecorth, five different rushers scored for Smithville. Preston Rash finished with two touchdowns and had 35-yards on five carries. Jayden Bennett finished with 61-yards on the ground and a touchdown and Caleb Donnell and Riley Brown also scored touchdowns.
One of the big highlights of the game came in the second quarter when Hedgecorth dropped back to pass and found Carson Downey for the 51-yard touchdown. That was Downey’s lone catch, but a very memorable one for the senior wide receiver.
The defense swarmed everywhere for the Warriors as Winnetonka finished with 66 yards of total offense. Smithville forced four turnovers as three came from fumbles and one intercepted by sophomore Braden Turner. Donnell was able to scoop up two fumbles including one that went in for a defensive touchdown. Dawson Strickland led the team in tackles as he continues his fine senior season. He had six tackles, which included three sacks in the win.
Smithville goes across the state line for their next game as they face Pittsburg High School in Kansas. The Dragons (4-2) have had an interesting season so far as they lost their first two games of the season, but have peeled off four wins in a row.
Pittsburg is averaging 26 points per game this season while their defense is giving up only 17 points. This will be Smithville’s biggest challenge since their loss to Kearney in week three. A two-hour bus ride against a tough opponent is a tough task, but the Warriors will rely on their state championship experience for a game like this on Friday, Oct. 14.
