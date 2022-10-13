Smithville Football

Smithville’s Caleb Donnell accounted for two touchdowns in the win against Winnetonka on Friday, Oct. 7.

Todd Nugent/PC Preps Extra

SMITHVILLE — An all-round smashing victory for Smithville in their latest game on Friday, Oct. 7. The Warriors defeated Winnetonka 63-0 as Smithville scored 49 first-half points. All facets of the game for Smithville were firing in the win.

The offense had 303 total yards in a balanced offense against the Griffins. Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth passed for a perfect 7-for-7 and 150 yards with one touchdown in the victory. Hedgecorth also ran in a short rushing touchdown from 1 yard out.

