SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' football season continued with another win on Friday, Sept. 23. Smithville defeated Excelsior Springs 42-8 as they cruised to their fourth win of the season. Behind strong play from wide receiver Max McKenzie and stingy defense, the Warriors looked strong throughout the night.

Preparation was key, according to head coach Jason Ambroson. With Excelsior Springs playing a triple-option-style offense, his team had to be prepared and disciplined throughout the contest. They did just that as the only points they allowed were on the final possession of the game.

