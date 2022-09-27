SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' football season continued with another win on Friday, Sept. 23. Smithville defeated Excelsior Springs 42-8 as they cruised to their fourth win of the season. Behind strong play from wide receiver Max McKenzie and stingy defense, the Warriors looked strong throughout the night.
Preparation was key, according to head coach Jason Ambroson. With Excelsior Springs playing a triple-option-style offense, his team had to be prepared and disciplined throughout the contest. They did just that as the only points they allowed were on the final possession of the game.
“The coaching staff put the plan together and our kids executed very, very well,” Ambroson said. “They did a great job on option responsibility and being disciplined throughout the week. They did a great job of transferring practice to the game.”
One of the big plays for Smithville came in the second quarter as Max McKenzie earned the 34-yard touchdown reception from Andrew Hedgecorth. McKenzie caught four passes and had 89 yards through the air as the junior receiver has had a breakthrough season.
The opening two touchdowns came in the first quarter as Hedgecorth and Preston Rash earned short rushing touchdowns before McKenzie’s touchdown. The Warriors led 21-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Caleb Donnell rushed for two touchdowns while Jayden Bennett was able to add his own. Ambroson said his team has been growing and learning from their mistakes each and every game. This consistent improvement through dedication and hard work is something Ambroson preaches.
“I thought our discipline was real good, I think we had two penalties in the game,” he said. “I felt like we had a really good week of practice, we had a lot of respect for the opponent. We really buckled down on our prep. I definitely think that our kids have taken some steps forward in the last two weeks.”
This week is Smithville’s homecoming Week as they prepare for Raytown South on Friday, Sept. 30. Homecoming Week is full of activities. Ambroson explained that can be a double-edged sword.
“As a guy who loves the culture of small-town high school football, I absolutely love Homecoming week because it is great to see the spirit and the kids involved,” Ambroson said with a smile. “As a football coach, I do not love it. I want our kids to remember what the focus should be and that’s on preparation for the game.”
The Warriors will try to earn their fifth win of the year versus the Cardinals on Friday.
