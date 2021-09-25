In their toughest test so far this season, Smithville defeated Platte County 20-10 Friday, Sept. 24.
Head coach Jason Ambroson was pleased with his team’s victory and ability to control the momentum and game clock throughout the contest against the Pirates.
“Our kids prepared well during the week. They had a good plan by our coaches,” Ambroson said. “They all believed in it and played together and they go out the other side doing something they have not done before.”
The top ranked team in the state used their quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth and running back Hayden Sigg to lead the way for the Warriors with stingy defense that allowed only a field goal.
It was a 98-yard touchdown drive before the end of the first half that gave the Warriors momentum entering the locker room.
“The biggest part of that game was getting backed up and them expecting to get the ball back with good field position,” Ambroson said. “But, we drove 98 yards and said, ‘No, this isn’t happening.’”
Hedgecorth threw for 247 yards and a touchdown including an insane tipped pass that found the hands of Rhett Foster. Foster took it to the house for a 53-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 17-3 lead.
What a tip! Rhett Foster House call! https://t.co/74CE6H9qCj— Liam (@liamkeating7) September 25, 2021
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors were close to punching it in the end zone again, but the Pirates defense stood strong and forced a fumble away from Sigg. Platte County picked the ball up and went 95 yards for a scoop and score touchdown. The Warriors lead was cut to one possession leading 17-10.
Smithville was able to respond by going the length of the field and setting up kicker Noah Schuetz for the field goal with 3 minutes remaining in the game. This was Schuetz’s second field goal of the game.
The Warriors defense caused four Pirate turnovers and controlled the line of scrimmage throughout. Smithville gave up only 101 yards of total offense and allowed six first downs. The defense was huge on third down. The Pirates went two for 12 on third-down conversions.
“Defensively, from what our coverage against what they do I thought was outstanding,” Ambroson said.
Next week Smithville will celebrate homecoming, taking on Grandview Friday, Oct. 1.
