SMITHVILLE — From week 1 to the end of the regular season, Smithville football has grown into mature players and humans. That was how the team described themselves following a 50-8 victory over Grandview on Friday, Oct. 21.
The Warriors faced tough competition to start the season. After losing to Kearney earlier in the year, Smithville’s team has changed for the better. Focused more in practice and developed more in the film room, these improvements have been the difference since rattling over six wins in a row.
“We have definitely grown up. We have a lot of young guys who have had to step in and make some plays,” Preston Rash said. “In our loss to Kearney, we weren’t very mature and now we are a lot more mature.”
Head coach Jason Ambroson agreed with Rash as he explained the adversity in the beginning of the season and how it molded this team into a tough football squad.
“When you are dealing with adversity and looking to fight through it, we had to keep doing that,” Ambroson said, “bringing the people who are young with you as you continue to grow. They are really good kids that work really hard.”
They showed it on Friday night as the Warriors started strong from the opening kick off. Grandview gained a first down on the opening drive, but was then thwarted by Smithville’s defense. The Warriors were in the back field all evening as tackles for loss were aplenty, including a few sacks.
Smithville collected two fumbles in the first half that resulted in two touchdowns. It seemed as if every Smithville defensive player was in on tackles all evening.
“Everybody being on the same page is the biggest thing, that is where it starts. Execution and everyone running to the football,” senior Dawson Strickland explained. “I love when I see 11 guys tackle the ball, nothing better than that.”
The running attack was impressive from the Warriors as they ran straight through the tackle boxes to gain chuck plays. They were even able to bounce it outside to challenge Grandview’s defensive ends and secondary. Rash finished the game with three touchdowns.
“I was seeing some dudes and running them over,” Rash laughed. “The communication has gotten a lot better. The lineman are starting to open up some bigger holes and we are able to run.”
Q1 7:08: SHS 14-0 GVFumble for Grandview is picked up by the Warriors. Preston Rash runs in for the touchdown!Smithville on too early! pic.twitter.com/qnIk4ummfv
Quarterback Andrew Hedgercorth ended the game with two passing touchdowns. He found Ben Murawski for the first touchdown of the game. Hedgecorth rifled a pass to Murawski off of a play action pass to give Smithville the 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, Hedgecorth found Max McKenzie in the end zone for a 24-yard receiving touchdown.
Over the PA system in the second half, Hedgecorth was honored for breaking the all-time Smithville touchdown record. He has thrown 66 touchdown passes in his career. It's an impressive accomplishment for the Smithville signal caller.
“I didn’t realize that I had 66. When I heard that number that made me freeze and (I) kind of shook,” Hedgecorth said. “It’s not all me, there is a lot more people that go into it. I have to have people block and catch. I just happen to be the guy that touches the ball every play.”
Smithville’s Kevin Pylypczuk rushed in a touchdown in the first quarter. The final touchdown for Smithville came from quarterback Ethan Ritenour. The junior took a snap and ran it directly through the heart of the defense for a long rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
The win over Grandview wrapped up the regular season as the Warriors ended with a record of 8-1. Ambroson explained what this team has meant to him and his staff all year.
“Everybody wants to talk stats and season accolades, we don’t chase that one bit,” he said. “You look at that stats compared to all the teams around us. We have some good players that aren’t in the top 25 in any category.
“They are top one in my category.”
Next week begins the first round of playoff football. The Warriors will host East Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 28.
