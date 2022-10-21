SMITHVILLE — From week 1 to the end of the regular season, Smithville football has grown into mature players and humans. That was how the team described themselves following a 50-8 victory over Grandview on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Warriors faced tough competition to start the season. After losing to Kearney earlier in the year, Smithville’s team has changed for the better. Focused more in practice and developed more in the film room, these improvements have been the difference since rattling over six wins in a row.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.