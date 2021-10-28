SMITHVILLE — The Warriors were able to defeat Winnetonka 42-7 on Friday, Oct. 22. Smithville entered the game off of a bye week as their opponent, Ruskin, was forced to cancel out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.
The week off did not halt Smithville’s progress as the win earned them the Suburban Conference Blue Division title. According to head coach Jason Ambroson, his guys were a little rusty to start the game.
“It felt like we were a little out of sync,” Ambroson said. “I didn’t think we were a lot rusty, but a little bit. After the first four or five minutes, we settled in.”
Smithville scored 28 of their 42 points in the second quarter as running back Hayden Sigg and quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth led the offense.
“We were able to run the ball pretty well,” Ambroson said. “They did a pretty decent job covering us at times. We made some plays in the passing game when we needed to especially with Sam Calvert with three receiving touchdowns.”
Calvert ended the game with three catches all finding the end zone as he tallied 30 yards. The defense for the Warriors was impressive as well as they were able to hold Winnetonka scoreless.
“Not letting them breathe and getting three and outs,” Ambroson said. “The defense played pretty well and the special teams too.”
Smithville’s win gives them an undefeated record heading into the postseason. The Warriors will be the number one seed for the Class 4 District 8 bracket. As the one seed, Smithville will have this Friday off and will play the winner of Kearney and Winnetonka.
As for the rest of the week, Ambroson shared his team will be practicing the basics.
“We are doing a lot of fundamental things that don’t get done during the season so we want to go back and work fundamentals,” Ambroson said. “It’s nice to be able to have the chance to not prepare for an opponent, but better prepare yourself for the things that you need to do within your schemes to make yourself more effective.”
