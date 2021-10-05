SMITHVILLE—The number one team in the state looked the part again on Friday, Oct. 1, when Smithville defeated Grandview 44-12.
The defense for the Warriors played well again only allowing two scores late in the fourth quarter. Coach Jason Ambroson shared some high praises for defensive linemen Dawson Strickland and Mason Crim.
“One of the best defensive linemen in the entire conference,” Ambroson said about Crim’s play.
The Warriors defense shutdown Grandview and allowed the offense to get to work. Andrew Hedgecorth threw for 154 yards and had two passing touchdown to Rhett Foster and Keltin Nitsche. Hedgecorth even rushed in a score for the Warriors in the first half.
Running back Hayden Sigg scored three touchdowns with all of them coming in the second half. He added 225 rush yards to his name during the Homecoming victory.
“Offensively, we ran the ball very well,” Ambroson said. “I thought we played pretty well.”
Smithville will have a tough test against Raytown on Friday, Oct. 8, away from home. The Raytown Bluejays come into the game with a 3-1 record. Last week, they defeated Belton 43-13 on the road.
“This will be our stiffest test of the year,” Ambroson said. “We will go out there and give our best effort.”
