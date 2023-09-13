SMITHVILLE — The two bitter rivals went toe-to-toe on Friday, Sept. 8. Smithville topped Kearney 41-21 in a high-scoring matchup. The win for Smithville (2-1) gave them their 10th victory over the Bulldogs (1-2) in their last 11 matchups. According to Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson, it was an excellent win for the Warriors in all facets of the game.

“That is a really talented football that we were playing, we were able to get stops and turnovers,” the coach said. “From start to finish, we were able to control the game.”

Smithville Football

Smithville’s Jake Shaffer celebrates after rushing in for a touchdown against Kearney on Friday, Sept. 8.
Smithville Football

Smithville’s Ayden Ambroson rushes with the ball against Kearney on Friday, Sept. 8.
Kearney Football

Kearney’s Danny Stansbury makes the tackle against Smithville on Friday, Sept. 8.
Smithville Football

Smithville’s Roman Roske celebrates after his interception for a touchdown with defensive coordinator Josh Speer against Kearney on Friday, Sept. 8.

