SMITHVILLE — The two bitter rivals went toe-to-toe on Friday, Sept. 8. Smithville topped Kearney 41-21 in a high-scoring matchup. The win for Smithville (2-1) gave them their 10th victory over the Bulldogs (1-2) in their last 11 matchups. According to Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson, it was an excellent win for the Warriors in all facets of the game.
“That is a really talented football that we were playing, we were able to get stops and turnovers,” the coach said. “From start to finish, we were able to control the game.”
The balanced offensive attack from Smithville kept Kearney guessing all evening. The Warriors were able to find passing lanes and then exploit the Bulldog’s defense in the running game. Smithville rushed for 277 total yards and passed for 102 yards. Quarterback Jake Shaffer accounted for all of those passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. He found Ben Murawksi for both touchdowns as the wideout ended with 72 yards on seven catches.
The rushing attack was lethal for the Warriors. Ayden Ambroson rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown.
Shaffer added 90 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The offensive line was a question mark for the team as plenty of new faces were making their varsity debut. Coach Ambroson shared that he has enjoyed watching this side of the ball develop into a strong unit.
“Those guys are getting better week by week and if we can continue to grow week in and week out, they have an opportunity to be a really, really strong group,” Ambroson said. “We have seen a lot of growth like developing some toughness and communication skills.”
In the early goings of the season, Kearney has been hit with the injury bug as they were down five starters in the game, but they still competed. Running back Cameron Emmons was fantastic in the game for Kearney. He rushed for 225 yards and scored a touchdown.
Kearney’s Manny Linthacum and Brad Doll combined for 9-for-18 passing which resulted in 133 passing yards. Doll threw the lone touchdown pass to Cohen Jacobs, but he throw three interceptions in the game.
“I was pleased with how we moved the ball offensively,” Kearney head coach Logan Minnick said. “We struggled again with taking care of the football. We didn’t tackle well, but we did play physical. Proud of our kids’ effort in the game.”
Minnick shared that he wasn’t as upset as he would normally be following a loss. He credited this to his team’s effort with a shorthanded roster. He was very optimistic and positive that Kearney can turn this around. He is already looking forward to a possible rematch against the Warriors.
“They got us this time and if we are lucky enough to get back and get another opportunity, maybe we can get them in the playoffs,” Minnick said.
Kearney has turned the ball over nine times in their three games this season which was more than they had all of last season. Smithville forced four turnovers in the win as Roman Roske picked Kearney off twice. Roske even returned one to the house for a pick-six in the win.
“We were very opportune in the things that we did defensively,” Ambroson said. “I think both groups performed considerably better than the previous week.”
Both teams will be on the road in their next game on Friday, Sept. 15. Smithville will face Ruskin (0-2) and Kearney will meet up with Excelsior Springs (0-3).
